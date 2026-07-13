EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: MATT TURNER LOANED TO THE NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION

Monday, July 13, 2026 - 6:00 p.m.
Olympique Lyonnais announces the loan of American goalkeeper Matt Turner to the New England Revolution for an initial six-month period, through December 31, 2026.
Subject to certain conditions, the loan may be extended by an additional year, until December 31, 2027. If extended, it will include a €1.3 million purchase option in favor of the New England Revolution.
At 32 years of age, Matt Turner returns to the Major League Soccer club, for whom he has already made 135 appearances.
A United States international, he also represented the U.S. national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
|Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@ol.fr
www.finance.ol.fr
|Eagle Football Group SA
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xW+clpxnlZrHnWuelZuYl2RnmmaXxmGYZ2rImJNxmJbFmZ1myWxiaZmYZnJql2xp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99273-olg-13072026-mercato-matt-turner-en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire