EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: Orel Mangala loaned to Getafe

Friday, August 7, 2026 - 6:00 PM

The Olympique Lyonnais has announced the loan of midfielder Orel Mangala to Getafe until the end of the season. The deal does not include an option to buy.

Having joined Lyon from Nottingham Forest in January 2024, Orel Mangala has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the club. The 28-year-old Belgium international remains under contract with Olympique Lyonnais until June 30, 2028.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Orel Mangala a successful season in Spain with Getafe.





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