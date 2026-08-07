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WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Stuttgart
07.08.26 | 15:31
1,755 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5501,97013:04
Actusnews Wire
07.08.2026 18:53 Uhr
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: Orel Mangala loaned to Getafe

Friday, August 7, 2026 - 6:00 PM

The Olympique Lyonnais has announced the loan of midfielder Orel Mangala to Getafe until the end of the season. The deal does not include an option to buy.

Having joined Lyon from Nottingham Forest in January 2024, Orel Mangala has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the club. The 28-year-old Belgium international remains under contract with Olympique Lyonnais until June 30, 2028.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Orel Mangala a successful season in Spain with Getafe.



Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@ol.fr
www.finance.ol.fr
Eagle Football Group SA
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
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