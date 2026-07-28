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WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
28.07.26 | 16:09
1,850 Euro
+10,12 % +0,170
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
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EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6551,91519:20
Actusnews Wire
28.07.2026 18:53 Uhr
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EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: LOÏS OPENDA JOINS OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS UNTIL THE END OF THE SEASON


Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - 6:30 p.m.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce that an agreement has been reached with Juventus FC for the arrival of Belgian international striker Loïs Openda on a season-long loan, with a loan fee of €3.5 million.

Born in February 2000, Loïs Openda began playing football in his native region before joining the youth academies of Standard de Liège and later Club Brugge, where he made his professional debut during the 2018/19 season.

After making 53 appearances for the Belgian club and winning the league title, the striker joined Vitesse Arnhem on loan. Openda spent two seasons in the Netherlands, showcasing his talent by scoring 37 goals and providing 11 assists in 88 appearances for the Dutch side.

He joined RC Lens in the summer of 2022, where he confirmed his impressive goalscoring ability by enjoying another outstanding campaign with Les Sang et Or. He helped the club finish as Ligue 1 runners-up and earned a place in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season.

RB Leipzig then secured the services of the complete, quick and dynamic forward on a five-year contract. Over the following two seasons, he recorded 41 goals and 18 assists before joining Juventus FC in September 2025.

A Belgian international since progressing through the country's youth ranks, Loïs Openda has earned 33 senior caps for the Red Devils and has already made more than 300 career appearances.

Olympique Lyonnais, who had made the signing of a centre-forward their priority in recent weeks, is delighted to welcome Loïs for the season ahead, reaffirming the club's ambition to become competitive as quickly as possible, with the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round against Sparta Prague already taking place next week.


OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@ol.fr
www.finance.ol.fr
Eagle Football Group SA
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
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