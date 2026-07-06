EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: CORENTIN TOLISSO EXTENDS HIS CONTRACT UNTIL 2029



Monday, July 6, 2026 - 6:00 p.m.



Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce that club captain Corentin Tolisso has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at his boyhood club until June 30, 2029.

Having joined OL's academy in 2007 at the age of 13, Corentin Tolisso has embodied the club's values for more than fifteen years. After making his breakthrough in Lyon before joining Bayern Munich in 2017, the midfielder returned to OL in the summer of 2022 with the determination to continue his journey with the club he has always loved.

Since his return, he has established himself as one of the dressing room's key leaders. Through his commitment, high standards, and exemplary attitude, he plays a vital role within the squad, particularly by mentoring the younger players and helping to pass on the values required to compete at the highest level.

Following an outstanding 2025/26 campaign-one of the finest club seasons of his career (15 goals and 6 assists), he once again demonstrated his importance to Lyon's sporting project. His performances earned him a place in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season at the UNFP Awards, recognition of a campaign performed at the highest level.

With 309 appearances for OL, Corentin Tolisso shares an unbreakable bond with the club that developed him and to which he remains deeply attached.

Olympique Lyonnais is proud to continue this journey alongside its captain-a homegrown talent and one of the defining figures of the club's identity.

Corentin Tolisso:"It was an obvious decision for me to continue this journey with the club I love. Wearing this shirt and captaining this team is a tremendous source of pride. I love the role I have within the squad, both on the pitch and in helping the younger players develop. I feel I reached a new level this season thanks to the work we've done with the coach. I'm also convinced by the new momentum created by Michele Kang, Michael Gerlinger and Matthieu Louis-Jean. The season we have just completed showed what this group is capable of and strengthened our belief that we can achieve great things together. I still have the same ambition: to win a trophy with OL and to do everything possible to bring the club back to the Champions League."



OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS



Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : finance@ol.fr

www.finance.ol.fr

Eagle Football Group SA

Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

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