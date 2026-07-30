EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: LAWSUIT FILED BY JOHN TEXTOR BEFORE THE LYON COMMERCIAL COURT

Tuesday, July 30, 2026 - 9:30 p.m.

Eagle Football Group and its subsidiary OL SASU (collectively, "OL") acknowledge receipt of the summons filed with the Lyon Commercial Court, which was served on them today by Mr. John Textor (a former CEO of the Group) and an entity affiliated with him, Eagle Football Holdings LLC, in connection with a hearing scheduled for next September.

John Textor and Eagle Football Holdings LLC are seeking payment of (i) 2.5 million euros allegedly owed under a "management fees" agreement and (ii) 18.4 million euros (including interest, amount to be finalized) allegedly owed in connection with a short-term advance.

OL notes that this legal claim follows the release of the OL group's debts to John Textor, Eagle Football Holdings Bidco, and their affiliates, which took place on June 26, 2026, concurrently with the sale by Eagle Football Holdings Bidco (in "administration") of its controlling stake in the Company.

This claim is part of the legal battle that Mr. Textor has been waging for several months against OL, its former and current shareholders, and its new management[1].

OL deplores this umpteenth attempt by its former executive to destabilize the club and will respond through the appropriate legal channels. OL reserves the right to ask the courts to which Mr. Textor has brought his case to hold him liable for damages resulting from his actions and will, in general, take all necessary steps to protect its interests.



OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS



Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : finance@ol.fr

www.finance.ol.fr

Eagle Football Group SA

Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

[1] It should also be noted that, following receipt of an internal investigation report prepared by an external law firm, OL recently filed a criminal complaint against unnamed individuals with the Public Prosecutor of Lyon, concerning acts committed between May 2023 and June 2025 (when Mr. Textor was CEO of OL) that may constitute the offenses of misuse of corporate assets, aggravated misuse of corporate assets, and complicity in these two offenses, as well as the presentation and publication of false financial statements and the dissemination of misleading information to the market. See the Company's press release dated June 8, 2026.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99636-olg-300726-assignation-par-john-textor-en.pdf