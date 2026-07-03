EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF MOHAMED OUÉDRAOGO



Friday, July 3, 2026 - 6.00 pm



Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce the signing of Burkina Faso international defender Mohamed Ouédraogo from SCR Altach for the next five seasons, until June 30, 2031.

The transfer fee amounts to €2.2 million, with a maximum of €0.6 million in bonuses and an additional 10% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Developed at Majestic SC in Burkina Faso, Mohamed Ouédraogo joined SCR Altach in 2023 at the age of 20. After initially joining the club's youth team, he quickly made his first-team debut in February 2024 and gradually established himself at the highest level.

The 23-year-old defender fully confirmed his development during the 2025/26 season, making 35 appearances, scoring 4 goals, and providing 3 assists. Strong in duels and capable of contributing offensively, he established himself as one of the key players in his team. His performances have also enabled him to take the next step on the international stage, earning 9 caps for Burkina Faso to date.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Mohamed Ouédraogo, the club's fourth signing of the summer following Kaïl Boudache, Mads Bidstrup, and Julien Duranville, and looks forward to supporting the continued development of this highly promising defender.

Mohamed Ouédraogo's reaction: " It is incredible for me to sign for Olympique Lyonnais. I have always followed this team closely because my father was a big OL supporter. Joining this club today means so much to me; it is a dream come true. I have had many discussions with the management and the coach over the past few days, and everything happened very quickly. I will give everything on the pitch, and I hope to contribute to the team's success."



OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS



Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : finance@ol.fr

www.finance.ol.fr

Eagle Football Group SA

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ISIN code: FR0010428771

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99073-olg-03072026-mercato-mohamed-ouedraogo-en.pdf