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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
14.08.26 | 08:03
8,550 Euro
-1,16 % -0,100
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4509,25019:31
Dow Jones News
14.08.2026 18:51 Uhr
257 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
14-Aug-2026 / 17:15 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 10 August 2026 - 14 
August 2026. 

Date     Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per  Lowest price paid per   Average price paid per 
       purchased          share (GBp)        share (GBp)        share (GBp) 
 
 
10/08/2026  7,283            730.00          728.00          728.4929 
 
11/08/2026  913             732.00          730.00          730.9244 
 
12/08/2026  2,500            752.42          752.42          752.4200 
 
13/08/2026  15,000           753.00          753.00          753.0000 
 
14/08/2026  10,443           750.00          748.00          749.9705

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,891,237 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,191,278. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

14 August 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Number of   Transaction price, 
Date      shares     pence         Time of transaction   Transaction reference number  Venue 
        purchased   (per share) 
 
 
10/08/2026   125      728.00         08:25:03        00082228238TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/08/2026   13       728.00         08:27:37        00082228380TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/08/2026   138      728.00         09:12:29        00082230461TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/08/2026   3657      728.00         09:52:14        00082232001TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/08/2026   219      728.00         09:52:14        00082232002TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/08/2026   1       728.00         10:03:18        00082232227TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/08/2026   971      728.00         13:04:14        00082236520TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/08/2026   88       728.00         13:04:14        00082236521TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/08/2026   99       728.00         14:34:04        00082240236TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/08/2026   177      728.00         15:00:24        00082241658TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/08/2026   1       730.00         15:29:50        00082243255TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/08/2026   8       730.00         15:34:34        00082243430TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/08/2026   1378      730.00         15:55:19        00082244267TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/08/2026   270      730.00         16:20:17        00082245403TRLO0        XLON 
 
10/08/2026   138      730.00         16:29:24        00082245723TRLO0        XLON 
 
11/08/2026   228      730.00         14:46:12        00082261766TRLO0        XLON 
 
11/08/2026   263      730.00         14:46:12        00082261765TRLO0        XLON 
 
11/08/2026   78       732.00         14:46:12        00082261767TRLO0        XLON 
 
11/08/2026   344      732.00         14:46:12        00082261768TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/08/2026   2500      752.42         16:04:04        00082286988TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/08/2026   15000     753.00         10:13:33        00082293875TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/08/2026   154      748.00         13:31:23        00082320097TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/08/2026   4954      750.00         14:32:58        00082321778TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/08/2026   4846      750.00         14:40:38        00082322236TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/08/2026   318      750.00         15:33:22        00082324997TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/08/2026   1       750.00         15:46:49        00082325553TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/08/2026   1       750.00         15:52:34        00082325671TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/08/2026   1       750.00         15:56:35        00082325818TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/08/2026   1       750.00         16:01:24        00082325982TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/08/2026   1       750.00         16:12:07        00082326313TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/08/2026   1       750.00         16:25:03        00082326858TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/08/2026   5       750.00         16:35:06        00082327145TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/08/2026   60       750.00         16:35:06        00082327146TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/08/2026   34       750.00         16:35:06        00082327147TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/08/2026   66       750.00         16:35:06        00082327148TRLO0        XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 439849 
EQS News ID:  2383414 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2383414&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2026 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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