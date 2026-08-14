DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 14-Aug-2026 / 17:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 10 August 2026 - 14 August 2026. Date Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per Lowest price paid per Average price paid per purchased share (GBp) share (GBp) share (GBp) 10/08/2026 7,283 730.00 728.00 728.4929 11/08/2026 913 732.00 730.00 730.9244 12/08/2026 2,500 752.42 752.42 752.4200 13/08/2026 15,000 753.00 753.00 753.0000 14/08/2026 10,443 750.00 748.00 749.9705

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,891,237 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,191,278. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

14 August 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Number of Transaction price, Date shares pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 10/08/2026 125 728.00 08:25:03 00082228238TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 13 728.00 08:27:37 00082228380TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 138 728.00 09:12:29 00082230461TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 3657 728.00 09:52:14 00082232001TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 219 728.00 09:52:14 00082232002TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 1 728.00 10:03:18 00082232227TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 971 728.00 13:04:14 00082236520TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 88 728.00 13:04:14 00082236521TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 99 728.00 14:34:04 00082240236TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 177 728.00 15:00:24 00082241658TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 1 730.00 15:29:50 00082243255TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 8 730.00 15:34:34 00082243430TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 1378 730.00 15:55:19 00082244267TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 270 730.00 16:20:17 00082245403TRLO0 XLON 10/08/2026 138 730.00 16:29:24 00082245723TRLO0 XLON 11/08/2026 228 730.00 14:46:12 00082261766TRLO0 XLON 11/08/2026 263 730.00 14:46:12 00082261765TRLO0 XLON 11/08/2026 78 732.00 14:46:12 00082261767TRLO0 XLON 11/08/2026 344 732.00 14:46:12 00082261768TRLO0 XLON 12/08/2026 2500 752.42 16:04:04 00082286988TRLO0 XLON 13/08/2026 15000 753.00 10:13:33 00082293875TRLO0 XLON 14/08/2026 154 748.00 13:31:23 00082320097TRLO0 XLON 14/08/2026 4954 750.00 14:32:58 00082321778TRLO0 XLON 14/08/2026 4846 750.00 14:40:38 00082322236TRLO0 XLON 14/08/2026 318 750.00 15:33:22 00082324997TRLO0 XLON 14/08/2026 1 750.00 15:46:49 00082325553TRLO0 XLON 14/08/2026 1 750.00 15:52:34 00082325671TRLO0 XLON 14/08/2026 1 750.00 15:56:35 00082325818TRLO0 XLON 14/08/2026 1 750.00 16:01:24 00082325982TRLO0 XLON 14/08/2026 1 750.00 16:12:07 00082326313TRLO0 XLON 14/08/2026 1 750.00 16:25:03 00082326858TRLO0 XLON 14/08/2026 5 750.00 16:35:06 00082327145TRLO0 XLON 14/08/2026 60 750.00 16:35:06 00082327146TRLO0 XLON 14/08/2026 34 750.00 16:35:06 00082327147TRLO0 XLON 14/08/2026 66 750.00 16:35:06 00082327148TRLO0 XLON

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 439849 EQS News ID: 2383414 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 14, 2026 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)