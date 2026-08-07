Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 08.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Saga bei 0,53 CAD: Bewertet der Markt noch immer nur die Hälfte der Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
07.08.26 | 08:02
8,250 Euro
-0,60 % -0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1508,95013:04
Dow Jones News
07.08.2026 20:03 Uhr
506 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
07-Aug-2026 / 18:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 3 August 2026 - 7 
August 2026. 

Date     Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per  Lowest price paid per   Average price paid per 
       purchased          share (GBp)        share (GBp)        share (GBp) 
 
 
03/08/2026  14,800           730.00          730.00          730.0000 
 
04/08/2026  15,000           728.00          728.00          728.0000 
 
05/08/2026  15,000           726.00          726.00          726.0000 
 
06/08/2026  15,000           736.00          728.00          731.2000 
 
07/08/2026  13,853           730.00          726.00          727.8917

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,077,597 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,004,918. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

7 August 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Number of   Transaction price, 
Date      shares     pence         Time of transaction   Transaction reference number  Venue 
        purchased   (per share) 
 
 
03/08/2026   14800     730.00         12:04:05        00082111770TRLO0        XLON 
 
04/08/2026   15000     728.00         10:27:42        00082132281TRLO0        XLON 
 
05/08/2026   5000      726.00         10:57:19        00082154503TRLO0        XLON 
 
05/08/2026   10000     726.00         11:05:51        00082154733TRLO0        XLON 
 
06/08/2026   5000      736.00         11:15:15        00082181086TRLO0        XLON 
 
06/08/2026   2000      732.00         13:49:10        00082186655TRLO0        XLON 
 
06/08/2026   266      728.00         14:39:59        00082189307TRLO0        XLON 
 
06/08/2026   7734      728.00         16:15:14        00082195191TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   1340      726.00         09:37:22        00082202862TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   3380      726.00         12:17:39        00082209981TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   102      726.00         12:48:29        00082211128TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   354      726.00         14:20:07        00082215505TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   85       726.00         14:24:19        00082215632TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   90       726.00         14:42:59        00082217096TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   86       726.00         15:07:39        00082218557TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   92       726.00         15:33:09        00082221609TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   9       726.00         16:09:06        00082224895TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   200      726.00         16:10:55        00082225036TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   12       726.00         16:15:23        00082225364TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   5000      730.00         16:20:10        00082225737TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   2955      728.00         16:21:29        00082225843TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   12       728.00         16:21:37        00082225851TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   12       728.00         16:27:44        00082226344TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   17       728.00         16:27:58        00082226368TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   45       728.00         16:35:26        00082226969TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   61       728.00         16:35:26        00082226970TRLO0        XLON 
 
07/08/2026   1       728.00         16:35:26        00082226971TRLO0        XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 439068 
EQS News ID:  2379574 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2379574&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2026 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.