HEXAOM: 2026 HALF-YEAR REVENUE UP 12.1% TO EUR 343.6 MILLION

OUTLOOK FOR 2026:

REVENUE GROWTH AND INCREASE IN PROFITABILITY

SALES REMAIN RESILIENT

Consolidated (€ million)

unaudited Q2 HY 2026 2025 2026 2025 Change Total revenue 184.2 161.8 343.6 306.1 +12.1% Home Building 148.8 121.3 281.9 237.2 +18.8% Renovation 11.3 10.2 20.4 20.0 +2.0% Intermediated business* 5.3 4.4 10.0 8.5 +17.6% General Contractor* 6.0 5.8 10.4 11.4 -8.8% Real Estate Development 19.7 26.0 33.7 40.9 -17.6% Land Development 4.0 4.1 7.1 7.9 -10.1% Services 0.4 0.2 0.5 0.4 +25.0%

* The "Intermediated" renovation business is run through the Illico Travaux and Camif Habitat franchise networks. The "General Contractor" renovation business is now carried out exclusively by the Home Building branch network.

Production: 13.8% growth in the second quarter of 2026

In the second quarter of 2026, Hexaom posted revenue of €184.2 million, up 13.8% compared with the same period last year.

In the first half of the year, revenue amounted to €343.6 million, up 12.1%, in line with sales trends for 2024/2025. On a like-for-like basis (excluding the business generated in January 2026 by the HDV subgroup, which was acquired at the end of January 2025), revenue increased by 11.2%.

Production for the first six months of 2026 is broken down into business segments as follows:

Revenue from the Home Building segment was up 18.8% to €281.9 million, broadly in line with annual targets despite the adverse weather conditions in the first quarter. This growth was driven by a positive trend in order intake since late 2024 which led to a steady ramp-up in home production. On a like-for-like basis, growth stood at 17.5% compared with the same period in 2025.

The Renovation business posted revenue of €20.4 million, down 2.0% from the first six months of 2025. The change was mainly due to a fall in the "General Contractor" business, while the "Intermediated" business sustained its upward momentum.

Production from the "General Contractor" business, resulting from the progress of renovation contracts marketed by the Home Building brands and the remaining Camif Habitat order intake, amounted to €10.4 million, compared with €11.4 million in 2025.

The "Intermediated" business continues to show strong momentum. Its revenue - comprising commissions received through the Illico Travaux, Camif Habitat and Rénovert franchise networks - amounted to €10.0 million, up 17.6% compared to last year.

The Real Estate Development business posted revenue of €33.7 million, compared with €40.9 million in the first half of 2025. This change is mainly attributable to an unfavourable base effect linked to the significant contribution, in the first half of 2025, of a HIBANA programme involving the construction of a school, totalling €73.8 million. Production output gradually picked up in the second quarter. Sustained growth through the second half of the year is expected to keep the company on track to reach its full-year targets.

Land Development posted revenue of €7.1 million, compared with €7.9 million last year, in line with the group's targets.

Finally, the Services business posted revenue of €0.5 million.

Resilient sales performance despite a more cautious market

Against a backdrop of deteriorating international geopolitical conditions, which are weighing on the economic climate and consumer confidence, Hexaom is demonstrating its resilience by drawing on the quality of its product range and its network of branches and franchisees.

Home Building

In this segment, the group capitalises on its strength and its position as market leader. At the end of June, despite a more challenging basis for comparison, cumulative order intake stood at 2,435 homes, representing revenue of €385.5 million, a slight decline of 3.8% in volume and 1.7% in value on a like-for-like basis.

Since the second quarter, however, the market has shown signs of cooling, marked by a nationwide slowdown in business activity amidst persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Against this backdrop, the group will continue to monitor trends in demand over the coming months.

At this stage, however, cumulative order intake remains in line with the group's expectations.

The average selling price remains stable at €158,300 before taxes.

Renovation

The "General Contractor" business, now driven entirely by the Home Building brand network, generated revenue of €7.9 million as of June 30th, compared with €13.5 million last year. This change is partly due to the transfer of Camif Habitat's business to the franchise.

Orders "intermediated" by the Illico Travaux, Camif Habitat and Rénovert franchise networks amounted to €112.5 million as of June 30th, up 22.2% compared with the same period in 2025.

Growth in this segment is driven by both overall market momentum and the continued rollout of the Camif Habitat and Rénovert franchise networks.

Real Estate Development

As of 30 June 2026, the Real Estate Development order book stood at €155.1 million, pointing to a positive outlook.

Potential inventory for delivery, including programmes where a preliminary land deal has been signed, represent revenue of €409.6 million, or 1,705 homes.

Land Development

At the end of June, the order book (unreserved inventory) for the Land Development business stood at €14.5 million, representing 184 lots. This activity will automatically benefit from the start of construction projects and sales over the coming months.

Revenue and profitability on the rise in 2026

Backed by strong order book visibility, Hexaom forecasts 20% revenue growth for 2026, alongside an improvement in earnings. Operating profitability is expected to exceed 5%.

Hexaom: a strong group and a market leader

Over the coming months, amid inflationary pressures, household hesitation and heightened global geopolitical tensions, the group will maintain a cautious stance and adhere to strict cost controls. In the medium term, the group's priorities are centred on four key areas:

Higher operating margins supported by a return to production growth. However, the group remains vigilant regarding potential increases in the cost of materials and has mechanisms in place to mitigate their impact. Expanding diversification efforts, with a favourable effect on profitability. An expansion in market share, underpinned by leading market positions, a dense sales network and a diverse, high-quality product portfolio. Enhancing customer creditworthiness through product innovation and the deployment of tailored financing solutions.

The group's growth is also underpinned by very solid fundamentals and several key drivers:

Demand for housing remains high in France, driven by demographic changes and shifts in living patterns, the ageing of the existing housing stock and the shortfall in supply that has built up over recent years; Measures introduced by the government aimed at boosting housing construction nationwide (zero-interest loans, etc.); A financing environment that remains largely stable for now.

In this environment, Hexaom can rely on a solid organisational structure, alongside the agility and dynamism of its teams and sales networks.

Next release: 2026 Half-Year Earnings Report, 23 September 2026, after market close

Next meeting: 24 September at 10:00 am via webcast



ABOUT THE GROUP

Since 1919, five generations of the same family have succeeded each other at the helm of Hexaom, a group that drives and federates an ecosystem of 50 brands with complementary expertise. A unique entrepreneurial and family history that points to its stability despite the complexity of the housing sector.

Hexaom is a leader in the home building, renovation and first-time owners' markets in France. It serves more than 15,000 customers a year, has built more than 125000 houses, renovated more than 100,000, employs nearly 1,400 people, and posted revenue of €616,2 million in 2025.

Hexaom is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Hexaom securities are eligible for inclusion in company retirement savings plans.

ISIN Code: FR 0004159473 - Listed as ALHEX

CONTACTS HEXAOM

Loic Vandromme

Chief Executive Officer - Tel: + 33 2 33 80 66 61 - E-mail: secretariat.direction@hexaom.fr

Jean-Christophe Godet

Chief Financial Officer- Tel: + 33 2 33 80 66 61 - E-mail: finances@hexaom.fr

Amalia Naveira

Analyst/Investor/Press Relations - Tel: + 33 6 31 35 99 50 - E-mail: comfi@hexaom.fr



GLOSSARY:

Gross order intake: a contract is recorded in the gross order intake as soon as it is signed by the customer and accepted by our sales administration department (administrative control of the documents and validity of the financing plan, site inspection, verification, and acceptance of the selling price). The amount recorded corresponds to the revenue excluding taxes to be generated by the contract.

Backlog (real estate development): represents the group's already secured future revenue, expressed in euros, for its real estate development business. The backlog includes reservations for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed and the portion of revenue remaining to be generated on units for which notarial deeds of sale have already been signed (portion remaining to be built).

Order book (land development): represents recorded land orders that have not been canceled and for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed.

Production in progress: all orders for which the conditions precedent to begin work have been met (building permit and client financing obtained, client ownership of the land) and which have not been accepted by the client (delivered)

Change in like-for-like revenue: changes in revenue for the periods under comparison, recalculated as follows:

- in the event of an acquisition, revenue from the acquired company is deducted from the current period if it was not part of the group during the previous period,

- in the event of a sale, the revenue of the divested company that is no longer part of the group during the current period is deducted from the comparison period.

Net contribution margin: corresponds to the difference between the revenue generated by contracts and the costs directly related to these contracts (construction costs, sales or broker commissions, taxes, insurance, etc.).

Current operating income: intended to present the group's operating performance excluding the impact of non-recurring operations and events during the period.

Cash position: includes cash on hand and demand deposits.

Debt: includes all current and non-current financial liabilities except leases according to the restatement of IFRS 16.

Net cash: cash position less debt.

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