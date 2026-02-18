HEXAOM: 2025 REVENUE OF EUR 616.3 MILLION IN LINE WITH GROUP FORECASTS

GOOD SALES MOMENTUM THROUGHOUT THE YEAR

AND ACROSS ALL BUSINESS LINES

BUSINESS AND EARNINGS GROWTH EXPECTED IN 2026

Consolidated (€ million)

unaudited Q4 12 months 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Total revenue 173.3 164.2 +5.5% 616.3 727.3 -15.3% Home Building 127.1 123.9 +2.6% 460.7 598.9 -23.1% Renovation 10.3 9.3 +10.8% 39.4 45.4 -13.2% Intermediated business* 4.5 3.9 +15.4% 16.8 13.5 +24.4% General Contractor* 5.9 5.4 +9.3% 22.6 31.8 -28.9% Real Estate Development 31.4 26.6 +18.0% 100.0 71.0 +40.8% Land Development 4.3 4.2 +2.4% 15.4 11.3 +36.3% Services 0.2 0.2 - 0.8 0.7 +14.3%

* The "Intermediated" renovation business is run through the Illico Travaux, Camif Habitat and Renovert franchise networks. The "General Contractor" renovation business is carried out directly by Camif Habitat and the network of "Home Building" branches.

Production on track to reach targets

Hexaom Group returned to growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, with production up 5.5% on 2024 at €173.3 million. Production has increased across the board. Revenue was down slightly (-2.8%) on a like-for-like basis.

Production for the year as a whole totalled €616.3 million, consistent with the sales trends in 2023/2024. Despite the scale of the crisis in the real estate sector in recent years, like-for-like revenue was down 21.9%, demonstrating the Group's resilience.

Production for 2025 broken down by business segment is as follows:

Home Building

Production in the Home Building division reached a low point during the year, as a result of the sharp contraction in orders recorded during the real estate crisis between 2022 and the third quarter of 2024.

Production in this sector fell by 31.2% over the year on a like-for-like basis, but picked up significantly in the fourth quarter, driven by the upturn in sales at the end of 2024.The impact of the decline on a like-for-like basis was nonetheless mitigated by the contribution made by the HDV Group's business, which was acquired early 2025.

As a result, total production for the sector was €460.7 million, down 23.1% on the previous year. The Home Building division accounts for 75% of the group's total revenue.

Renovation

The Renovation business generated revenue of €39.4 million, down by 13.2%. The decrease is explained by the transfer of Camif Habitat's "General Contractor" business to the network of intermediary franchisees.

Production from the "General Contractor" business, driven by the production from the renovation contracts marketed by the Home Building brands and residual production from Camif Habitat renovation contracts prior to the transition to the intermediated business, totalled €22.6 million for the year, compared with €31.8 million in 2024.

The "intermediated" business, consisting of commissions received via the franchisee networks of the Illico Travaux, Camif Habitat and Rénovert brands, continued its strong growth momentum and generated €16.8 million, up 24.4% on the previous year.

Real Estate Development

Real Estate Development, which benefits from a shorter revenue recognition period than Home Building, continued to grow strongly, with revenue up 40.8% to €100.0 million. This performance is the result of improved sales activity, as well as a balanced split between sales to individuals and block sales.

Land Development

Revenue from Land Development rose by 36.3% to €15.4 million, in line with the sales trend in the Home Building market.

Outlook confirmed for 2025 results

The group confirms that it will achieve operating profitability above 3% of revenue on a non-like-for-like basis for the 2025 financial year.

Sales momentum in all business segments

The order intake recorded by the group's various business sectors confirm the trend reversal that began in the fourth quarter of 2024, and augurs positively for production in 2026.

Home Building

Including the integration of the HDV Group in January 2025, order intake as of 31 December 2025 amounted to 4,834 homes, representing revenue of €752.6 million, an increase of 63.4% in volume and 55.3% in value compared with 2024.

With order intake up 44.9% in volume and 37.6% in value on a like-for-like basis, the Group outperformed a market that was up 33.5% in volume over the year as a whole.

Renovation

The "General Contractor" business generated €23.4 million, compared with €29.4 million last year. This decline reflects the transfer of the Camif Habitat business to the franchise network. The Home Building branches contributed €19.2 million and the residual Camif Habitat business €4.2 million.

The Illico Travaux, Camif Habitat and Rénovert franchise networks are building on their momentum. "Intermediated" order intake totalled €178.0 million, up 22.2% on 2024.

At 31 December 2025, the Group had a total of 324 franchisees throughout France.

Real Estate Development

At 31 December 2025, the Real Estate Development business had a backlog of €119.7 million. Potential inventory for delivery (including programmes where a preliminary land deal has been signed) represented revenue of €332.3 million, or 1,435 homes.

Cumulative net reservations at end-December 2025 stood at €101.9 million (excluding VAT), up 65.5% compared with 31 December 2024.

Land Development

The Land Development business, which is correlated with the Home Building market, saw its order book grow over the year as a whole. At 31 December 2025, it stood at €18.5 million, representing 168 lots.

Cumulative net reservations amounted to €15.6 million (excluding VAT) for the year, up 12.2% on the previous year.

2026: growth and improved results

Buoyed by a solid order book across all its activities, Hexaom Group expects revenue to grow in 2026, accompanied by a marked improvement in earnings.

In terms of sales, the Group will be relying on its fundamentals and a number of core levers:

a generally stable financing environment, with interest rates remaining attractive and the interest-free-loan (PTZ) being extended to the whole of France and to all types of new homes;

a structural need for housing that remains high in France, due in particular to demographic change, changing living patterns, the ageing of the existing housing stock and the accumulated shortage of housing supply over recent years. This housing need has now been recognised by the public authorities, which have launched initiatives and announced guidelines aimed at boosting housing production nationwide;

continued diversification of activities, with a stronger network of franchisees, the ramp-up of HexaPro (a building and renovation offering for businesses and local authorities), a buoyant real estate development business and the development of the timber business (timber-frame homes and tiny houses);

an increase in market share underpinned by the diversity and quality of its offerings, its territorial coverage and its leadership positions in a market that has become highly concentrated in recent years.

In a global economic and geopolitical environment that remains volatile, however, Hexaom Group continues to adopt a cautious stance, maintaining its cost-control policy.

Next release: 2025 Earnings Report, 26 March 2026 after market close.

Next meeting: 27 March 2026 at 10:00 am - Location: Verso Conference Centre, 52 rue de la Victoire, Paris 9th.

ABOUT THE GROUP



Since 1919, five generations of the same family have succeeded each other at the helm of Hexaom, a group that drives and federates an ecosystem of 50 brands with complementary expertise. A unique entrepreneurial and family history that points to its stability despite the complexity of the housing sector.

Hexaom is a leader in the home building, renovation and first-time owners' markets in France. It serves more than 10,000 customers a year, has built more than 150,000 houses, renovated more than 95,000, employs more 1,400 people, and posted revenue of €728.5 million in 2024.

Hexaom is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Hexaom securities are eligible for inclusion in company retirement savings plans.

ISIN Code: FR 0004159473 - Listed as ALHEX

CONTACTS HEXAOM

Loic Vandromme

Chief Executive Officer - Tel: + 33 2 33 80 66 61

E-mail: secretariat.direction@hexaom.fr

Jean-Christophe Godet

Chief Financial Officer- Tel: + 33 2 33 80 66 61

E-mail: finances@hexaom.fr

Amalia Naveira

Analyst/Investor/Press Relations - Tel: + 33 6 31 35 99 50

E-mail: comfi@hexaom.fr

GLOSSARY:

Gross order intake: a contract is recorded in the gross order intake as soon as it is signed by the customer and accepted by our sales administration department (administrative control of the documents and validity of the financing plan, site inspection, verification, and acceptance of the selling price). The amount recorded corresponds to the revenue excluding taxes to be generated by the contract.

Backlog (real estate development): represents the group's already secured future revenue, expressed in euros, for its real estate development business. The backlog includes reservations for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed and the portion of revenue remaining to be generated on units for which notarial deeds of sale have already been signed (portion remaining to be built).

Order book (land development): represents recorded land orders that have not been canceled and for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed.

Production in progress: all orders for which the conditions precedent to begin work have been met (building permit and client financing obtained, client ownership of the land) and which have not been accepted by the client (delivered)

Change in like-for-like revenue: changes in revenue for the periods under comparison, recalculated as follows:

- in the event of an acquisition, revenue from the acquired company is deducted from the current period if it was not part of the group during the previous period,

- in the event of a sale, the revenue of the divested company that is no longer part of the group during the current period is deducted from the comparison period.

Net contribution margin: corresponds to the difference between the revenue generated by contracts and the costs directly related to these contracts (construction costs, sales or broker commissions, taxes, insurance, etc.).

Current operating income: intended to present the group's operating performance excluding the impact of non-recurring operations and events during the period.

Cash position: includes cash on hand and demand deposits.

Debt: includes all current and non-current financial liabilities except leases according to the restatement of IFRS 16.

Net cash: cash position less debt.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZxtaZeZZGmVx2xplcqXZpRkbW1jxmHImpSXl2ptlpydmWpix5uTZ5vHZnJnm2lq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96644-hexaom_q4-2025-gb.pdf