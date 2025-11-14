HEXAOM: 2025 NINE-MONTH REVENUE EUR 442.9 MILLION IN LINE WITH ANNUAL TARGETS

STRONG SALES MOMENTUM CONTINUES

ACROSS ALL BUSINESS LINES

ROBUST BUSINESS AND EARNINGS GROWTH EXPECTED IN 2026

Consolidated (€ million)

unaudited Q3 9 months 2025 2024 2025 2024 Change Total revenue 136.6 146.1 442.9 563.1 -21.3% Home Building 96.4 114.9 333.6 475.0 -29.8% Renovation 9.1 10.2 29.1 36.1 -19.4% Intermediated business* 3.9 3.3 12.4 9.6 +29.2% General Contractor* 5.2 6.9 16.7 26.5 -37.0% Real Estate Development 27.7 19.8 68.6 44.4 +54.5% Land Development 3.2 1.0 11.0 7.1 +54.9% Services 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.5

* The "Intermediated" renovation business is performed by the Illico Travaux and Camif Habitat franchise networks.

The "General Contractor" renovation business is carried out directly by Camif Habitat and the network of "Home Building" branches.

Production still at the bottom of the cycle, in line with targets announced for the year

Hexaom recorded production of €136.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, down 6.5% compared with the same period in 2024. Revenue was down 13.8% on a like-for-like basis.

Production during the first nine months amounted to €442.9 million, consistent with the sales activity trend in 2023/2024. Revenue was down 27.5% on a like-for-like basis.

Production for the first nine months of 2025 broken down by business segment is as follows:

Home Building

The Home Building sector remains at a low level of activity as a result of a sharp fall in new orders between 2022 and the third quarter of 2024 against the backdrop of the property crisis.

At 30 September 2025, revenue from Home Building, including the HDV Group since 29 January 2025, amounted to €333.6 million, down 29.8% compared with the same period last year. On a like-for-like basis, production remains down by 37.1%, but the rate of decline is easing quarter on quarter, confirming that a low point has been reached.

Renovation

The Renovation business posted revenue of €29.1 million, down 19.4%. The change is explained by the ongoing transfer of Camif Habitat's "General Contractor" business to the network of intermediary franchisees.

Production from the "General Contractor" business, driven by progress on renovation contracts marketed by the Home Building brands and residual production from Camif Habitat renovation contracts prior to their transfer to the intermediated business, totalled €16.7 million in the first nine months, compared with €26.5 million in 2024.

Revenue from the "intermediated" business, consisting of commissions received via the franchise networks of the Illico Travaux, Camif Habitat and Rénovert brands, rose 29.2% year-on-year, to €12.4 million.

Real Estate Development

The Real Estate Development business continued to see strong momentum, with revenue up 54.5% to €68.6 million. This performance can be attributed to a sustained pace of sales and a shorter sales recognition period than in Home Building. The group continues to favour block sales, while benefiting from the gradual return of first-time buyers.

Land Development

Land Development revenue rose by 54.9% to €11.0 million, in line with the buoyant sales activity in the Home Building market.

Continued strong sales momentum across all business lines

The strong sales momentum seen since the start of the year has been confirmed across all the group's businesses. Several factors underlie this positive trend:

interest rates remain attractive, with 20-year rates currently between 3.15% and 3.40% depending on the borrower's profa willingness on the part of financial institutions to support robust real estate projects,

the extension of zero-rate loans (PTZ) to all of France and to all new home types as of 1 April 2025,

increases in market share linked to the group's leading positions in a highly concentrated sector,

finally, in an uncertain economic and geopolitical climate, real estate represents a safe haven for the French, now more than ever.

Home Building

Including the integration of the HDV Group in 2025, order intake as of 30 September 2025 totalled 3,657 homes, representing revenue of €566.0 million, an increase of 78.9% in volume and 66.7% in value compared with 2024.

On a like-for-like basis, the group outperformed the market (+38.9% in volume), with order intake up 59.1% in volume and 48.0% in value over nine months.

Renovation

The "General Contractor" business generated by the Home Building branches and the residual Camif Habitat business amounted to €18.3 million at 30 September 2025, compared with €22.7 million for the same period last year. This decline again reflects the transfer of the Camif Habitat business to the franchise network. By contrast, the Home Building branches recorded a 7.3% increase in renovation and extension orders.

Orders "intermediated" by the Illico Travaux, Camif Habitat and Rénovert franchise networks amounted to €129.4 million at the same date, up 21.4% compared with the same period in 2024.

Real Estate Development

At 30 September 2025, the Real Estate Development business had a backlog of €122.4 million. Potential inventory for delivery (including programmes where a preliminary land deal has been signed) represented revenue of €418.9 million, or 1,772 homes.

Cumulative net reservations to the end of September 2025 rose sharply (+164% compared with the previous year) to €67.6 million excluding VAT.

Land Development

Benefiting from the rebound in the home-building market, the order book at 30 September 2025 stood at €19.7 million, representing 196 lots.

Cumulative net reservations at 30 September 2025 amounted to €12.2 million (excluding VAT), a 28% increase.

Confirmed outlook for 2025 and expected growth in 2026

Hexaom expects a fall in revenue of only 10-15% on a non like-for-like basis for 2025, depending largely on the rate at which construction work starts in Q4, following longer lead times in the first part of the year. Operating profitability is expected to exceed 3%.

The group's financial strength is a key confidence factor for its customers, who continue to choose a solid, long-term player for their real estate projects. This advantage, combined with the improvement in the market, the quality of its offers and the density of its territorial coverage, should enable HEXAOM to sustain growth in its commercial activities across all its business lines.

Buoyed by a solid order book in the Home Building business and by the continued development of its diversification activities, HEXAOM expects strong revenue growth and a sharp improvement in its results in 2026.

In a global economic and geopolitical environment that remains volatile, however, Hexaom continues to adopt a cautious stance, maintaining its cost-control policy.

Next release: 2025 Q4 Revenue, 10 February 2026, after market close.

ABOUT THE GROUP



Since 1919, five generations of the same family have succeeded each other at the helm of Hexaom, a group that drives and federates an ecosystem of 50 brands with complementary expertise. A unique entrepreneurial and family history that points to its stability despite the complexity of the housing sector.

Hexaom is a leader in the home building, renovation and first-time owners' markets in France. It serves more than 10,000 customers a year, has built more than 150,000 houses, renovated more than 95,000, employs more 1,400 people, and posted revenue of €728.5 million in 2024.

Hexaom is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Hexaom securities are eligible for inclusion in company retirement savings plans.

ISIN Code: FR 0004159473 - Listed as ALHEX

GLOSSARY:

Gross order intake: a contract is recorded in the gross order intake as soon as it is signed by the customer and accepted by our sales administration department (administrative control of the documents and validity of the financing plan, site inspection, verification, and acceptance of the selling price). The amount recorded corresponds to the revenue excluding taxes to be generated by the contract.

Backlog (real estate development): represents the group's already secured future revenue, expressed in euros, for its real estate development business. The backlog includes reservations for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed and the portion of revenue remaining to be generated on units for which notarial deeds of sale have already been signed (portion remaining to be built).

Order book (land development): represents recorded land orders that have not been canceled and for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed.

Production in progress: all orders for which the conditions precedent to begin work have been met (building permit and client financing obtained, client ownership of the land) and which have not been accepted by the client (delivered)

Change in like-for-like revenue: changes in revenue for the periods under comparison, recalculated as follows:

- in the event of an acquisition, revenue from the acquired company is deducted from the current period if it was not part of the group during the previous period,

- in the event of a sale, the revenue of the divested company that is no longer part of the group during the current period is deducted from the comparison period.

Net contribution margin: corresponds to the difference between the revenue generated by contracts and the costs directly related to these contracts (construction costs, sales or broker commissions, taxes, insurance, etc.).

Current operating income: intended to present the group's operating performance excluding the impact of non-recurring operations and events during the period.

Cash position: includes cash on hand and demand deposits.

Debt: includes all current and non-current financial liabilities except leases according to the restatement of IFRS 16.

Net cash: cash position less debt.

