HEXAOM: 2026 Q1 REVENUE UP 10.5% TO EUR 159.5 MILLION

OUTLOOK FOR 2026:

REVENUE GROWTH

AND IMPROVED PROFITABILITY

Consolidated (€ million)

unaudited Q1 2026 2025 Change Total revenue 159.5 144.4 +10.5% Home Building 133.2 115.9 +14.9% Renovation / Extension 9.1 9.8 -7.1% Intermediated business* 4.7 4.1 +14.6% General Contractor* 4.3 5.7 -24.6% Real Estate Development 14.0 14.8 -5.4% Land Development 3.1 3.7 -16.2% Services 0.1 0.2 -50.0%

* The "Intermediated" renovation business is run through the Illico Travaux, Camif Habitat and Rénovert franchise networks. The "General Contractor" renovation business is now carried out exclusively by the Home Building branch network.

Production: return to growth

Hexaom's revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was €159.5 million, up 10.5% on the same period last year. On a like-for-like basis (excluding the January 2026 business generated by the HDV sub-group, acquired at the end of January 2025), revenue growth was +8.2%.

Production for the first three months of 2026 was divided across business segments as follows:

Revenue from the Home Building business was €133.2 million, up 14.9% on the same period last year (+12.2% on a like-for-like basis). This growth was the result of the upturn in order intake observed since the end of 2024 and the gradual ramp-up of production.

After the disruption caused by bad weather over the winter, the construction start rate picked up in the spring, bringing production more closely in line with annual targets.

The Renovation business posted revenue of €9.1 million, down 7.1% compared to the first quarter of 2025. The change is mainly due to a fall in the "General Contractor" business, while the "Intermediated" business maintained a positive trend.

Production from the "General Contractor" business, resulting from the progress of renovation contracts marketed by the Home Building brands and the remaining Camif Habitat order intake, amounted to €4.3 million, compared with €5.7 million in 2025. Excluding the impact of the Camif Habitat transfer, new business in the "General Contractor" division fell slightly, by 6%.

Conversely, revenue from the "Intermediated" business, consisting of commissions received via the franchise networks of the Illico Travaux, Camif Habitat and Rénovert brands, rose by 14.6% year-on-year to €4.7 million.

The Real Estate Development business generated revenue of €14.0 million compared with €14.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, in line with the stability of production expected in this segment for the year.

Land Development posted revenue of €3.1 million, in line with the group's targets.

Sales in line with annual targets

Despite a challenging economic environment and the effect of the international geopolitical context on consumer confidence, the market continues to benefit from a number of positive factors. These include relatively stable interest rates, a structural housing shortage and measures to encourage housing production and renovation.

Home Building

At the end of March, despite a more demanding basis for comparison, cumulative order intake stood at 1,139 homes, representing revenue of €178.2 million, up by +1.2% in volume and +1.8% in value on a like-for-like basis.

The level of sales in March remained stable compared with February, with April following the same trend.

The average selling price has stabilised at €156,500 excluding VAT.

Renovation

The "General Contractor" business, now driven almost entirely by the Home Building brand network, generated revenue of €4.4 million, compared with €5.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. The change is mainly due to the transfer of the Camif Habitat business to the franchise.

The "intermediated" order intake by the Illico Travaux, Camif Habitat and Rénovert franchise networks accounted for €55.4 million, up 11.6% compared with 2025.

The increase was driven by both market dynamics and the expansion of the Camif Habitat and Rénovert franchise networks.

Real Estate Development

As of 31 March 2026, the Real Estate Development business had a backlog of €138.9 million and a potential inventory for delivery (including projects where a preliminary land deal has been signed) that represented revenue of €380.6 million, or 1,654 housing units.

Cumulative net reservations amounted to €34.6 million excluding VAT, compared with €10.1 million excluding VAT at the same time last year.

Land Development

At the end of March, the order book (units reserved pending contract) for the Land Development business stood at €18.3 million, representing 168 lots. This business will automatically benefit from new construction starts and sales over the coming months.

Revenue and income on the rise in 2026

With a solid order book, Hexaom expects revenue growth of 20% in 2026, with operating profitability more than 5%.

Hexaom will maintain its vigilance and cost control policy in 2026 and 2027, in a highly troubled global economic and geopolitical environment.The group's priorities will focus on:

Improving operating profitability, driven by a return to production growth, alongside continued control of margins and fixed costs. Nevertheless, the group remains particularly attentive to possible increases in the cost of materials and has mechanisms in place to limit their impact.

Increasing its market share by leveraging the density of its sales networks and the diversity of its offerings.

Continuing to diversify its activities, including strengthening its franchise network, ramping up HexaPro (a building and renovation offering for businesses and local authorities), maintaining the level of production in Real Estate Development, and expanding its timber-framed homes and tiny house offering.

supporting customer demand through innovation and appropriate financing solutions.

In terms of sales, the group will build on its solid fundamentals, its leadership positions and a few core business drivers:

The need for housing in France remains high, due in particular to demographic trends, changing housing patterns, the ageing of the existing stock and the shortfall in supply that has built up in recent years.

Measures that have been introduced by the government to boost housing production nationwide (interest free loans, MaPrimeRenov, etc.).

A financing environment that remains broadly stable for the time being.

In addition, the group's recent resizing and its proven ability to adapt quickly to a more difficult environment are major assets that reinforce its solid fundamentals in the current economic and geopolitical environment.

Next release: 2026 Q2 Revenue, 11 august 2026 after market close.

ABOUT THE GROUP



Since 1919, five generations of the same family have succeeded each other at the helm of Hexaom, a group that drives and federates an ecosystem of 50 brands with complementary expertise. A unique entrepreneurial and family history that points to its stability despite the complexity of the housing sector.

Hexaom is a leader in the home building, renovation and first-time owners' markets in France. It serves more than 15,000 customers a year, has built more than 125000 houses, renovated more than 100,000, employs nearly 1,400 people, and posted revenue of €616,2 million in 2025.

Hexaom is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Hexaom securities are eligible for inclusion in company retirement savings plans.

ISIN Code: FR 0004159473 - Listed as ALHEX

CONTACTS HEXAOM

Loic Vandromme

Chief Executive Officer - Tel: + 33 2 33 80 66 61 - E-mail: secretariat.direction@hexaom.fr

Jean-Christophe Godet

Chief Financial Officer- Tel: + 33 2 33 80 66 61 - E-mail: finances@hexaom.fr

Amalia Naveira

Analyst/Investor/Press Relations - Tel: + 33 6 31 35 99 50 - E-mail: comfi@hexaom.fr

GLOSSARY:

Gross order intake: a contract is recorded in the gross order intake as soon as it is signed by the customer and accepted by our sales administration department (administrative control of the documents and validity of the financing plan, site inspection, verification, and acceptance of the selling price). The amount recorded corresponds to the revenue excluding taxes to be generated by the contract.

Backlog (real estate development): represents the group's already secured future revenue, expressed in euros, for its real estate development business. The backlog includes reservations for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed and the portion of revenue remaining to be generated on units for which notarial deeds of sale have already been signed (portion remaining to be built).

Order book (land development): represents recorded land orders that have not been canceled and for which notarial deeds of sale have not yet been signed.

Production in progress: all orders for which the conditions precedent to begin work have been met (building permit and client financing obtained, client ownership of the land) and which have not been accepted by the client (delivered)

Change in like-for-like revenue: changes in revenue for the periods under comparison, recalculated as follows:

- in the event of an acquisition, revenue from the acquired company is deducted from the current period if it was not part of the group during the previous period,

- in the event of a sale, the revenue of the divested company that is no longer part of the group during the current period is deducted from the comparison period.

Net contribution margin: corresponds to the difference between the revenue generated by contracts and the costs directly related to these contracts (construction costs, sales or broker commissions, taxes, insurance, etc.).

Current operating income: intended to present the group's operating performance excluding the impact of non-recurring operations and events during the period.

Cash position: includes cash on hand and demand deposits.

Debt: includes all current and non-current financial liabilities except leases according to the restatement of IFRS 16.

Net cash: cash position less debt.

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