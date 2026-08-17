

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corporation (CNC), a healthcare company, said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer Drew Asher intends to step down in December 2026 and retire from Centene at the end of 2027.



Subsequently, the company has appointed Chris Neczypor as new CFO with effect from January 1, 2027. Neczypor will join the company in September and work with the current CFO. Asher will remain with the company until his retirement to ensure a smooth transition.



Prior to Centene, Neczypor served as CFO of Lincoln Financial, a provider of life insurance, annuities, group benefits, and retirement solutions.



In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual guidance. For fiscal 2026, Centene still expects net profit of over $3.11 per share, with adjusted earnings of greater than $4.80 per share. Centene continues to anticipate total revenue of $193.5 billion to $197.5 billion.



For fiscal 2025, the healthcare company had recorded net loss of $13.53 per share, with adjusted income of $2.08 per share, on total revenue of $194.777 billion.



CNC was down by 0.63% at $67.07 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



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