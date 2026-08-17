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WKN: A0D9T1 | ISIN: US2521311074 | Ticker-Symbol: DC4
Tradegate
17.08.26 | 14:00
76,20 Euro
-1,80 % -1,40
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DEXCOM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEXCOM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,4077,0014:58
76,2077,0014:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATAIBECKLEY
ATAIBECKLEY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATAIBECKLEY INC6,200-1,59 %
DEXCOM INC76,20-1,80 %
ETON PHARMACEUTICALS INC58,520,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.