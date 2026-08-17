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WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
17.08.26 | 10:03
4,555 Euro
+0,44 % +0,020
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5154,56516:09
4,5254,55516:09
PR Newswire
17.08.2026 14:36 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Invitation to Q2 2026 Earnings Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") will release its unaudited interim Q2 and Half-year 2026 financial results on 28 August 2026, on or about 07:00 (CEST).

In connection with the results release, a webcast will be held at 15:00 (CEST) on the same day. Baton Haxhimehmedi (CFO and Interim CEO) will present the results. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link to register and access the live presentation:

https://paratusenergy.engagestream.euronext.com/q2-2026

The webcast and presentation materials will be accessible in the Investors section of our website: www.paratus-energy.com.

About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company with a 50% joint venture interest in Seagems. Seagems is a leading subsea services company that owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels, providing support, installation, flexible pipe-laying and construction services. All vessels are currently operating under contracts in Brazil.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy--invitation-to-q2-2026-earnings-call,c4384247

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-energy-invitation-to-q2-2026-earnings-call-302852848.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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