Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Invitation to Q2 2026 Earnings Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") will release its unaudited interim Q2 and Half-year 2026 financial results on 28 August 2026, on or about 07:00 (CEST).

In connection with the results release, a webcast will be held at 15:00 (CEST) on the same day. Baton Haxhimehmedi (CFO and Interim CEO) will present the results. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link to register and access the live presentation:

https://paratusenergy.engagestream.euronext.com/q2-2026

The webcast and presentation materials will be accessible in the Investors section of our website: www.paratus-energy.com.

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company with a 50% joint venture interest in Seagems. Seagems is a leading subsea services company that owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels, providing support, installation, flexible pipe-laying and construction services. All vessels are currently operating under contracts in Brazil.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO

Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 406 39 083

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