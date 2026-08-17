BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Revenue Up 12% Sequentially, Gross Margin Expands to 54%

Consumer Products Relaunch Set for October Under a Company-Owned Model; Clyra Medical Scaling Ahead of a Second Product Launch; Company to Host Stockholder Town Hall on September 10, 2026

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, today announced that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and that it will host a stockholder town hall on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To view the filing in its entirety, please see:

https://www.biolargo.com/sec-filings

BioLargo, Inc. President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, "Setting aside the Pooph-related product line we exited last August, revenue grew approximately 26% year over year through six months, and 12% sequentially from the first to second quarter. Second quarter gross margin reached 54%. We ended the quarter with $2.2 million in cash. We had two ways to fund the businesses this year, sell BioLargo common stock, or raise capital inside the businesses doing the work and stand behind it. We chose the second and as a result 86% of the capital we raised in the first half was raised inside our subsidiaries rather than by selling BioLargo stock. This helped us to advance five distinct businesses: medical device products, water treatment, industrial and consumer odor control, energy storage, and engineering services. Two opportunities are closest to commercial inflection: launching Clyra's flagship products across the United States and relaunching our consumer products. The other three, our water treatment, energy storage, and engineering businesses, are advancing toward scale through strategic alliances and dedicated capital. Our September 10 town hall will detail each of the five businesses, including the progress made and the milestones ahead."

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue increased 12% to $1,248,000 in the second quarter of 2026 from $1,115,000 in the first quarter of 2026 and decreased 55% from $2,777,000 in the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decline is attributable to the cessation in August 2025 of sales of private-labeled pet odor control products to a third party under the brand name "Pooph." Excluding Pooph-branded product revenue from the prior-year comparison, revenue increased 26% in the first six months of 2026, from approximately $1,874,000 of non-Pooph revenue in the first six months of 2025 to $2,363,000 in the comparable 2026 period.

During the first half of 2026, Clyra Medical recognized $154,000 in revenue, and consolidated service revenue increased 10%.

Gross profit margin was 54% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 51% in the second quarter of 2025. The improvement reflects both the loss of lower-margin private-label revenue and improved cost performance at ONM Environmental, where cost of goods sold declined by 8 percentage points, to 37% of revenue from 45% a year earlier. For the first six months, gross margin was 48%, essentially unchanged from the prior year.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $4,000,000, compared with $1,882,000 in the second quarter of 2025. Clyra Medical Technologies, which is 48% owned by BioLargo, accounted for $2,375,000 of the quarter's consolidated net loss (59%). Clyra represented approximately 48% of combined consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses for the first half. Approximately 86% of the capital BioLargo raised during the first six months of 2026 was raised at the subsidiary level - $3,395,000 in debt at Clyra Medical and $487,000 in equity at BioLargo Energy Technologies - rather than through the sale of BioLargo common stock, which accounted for $647,000. In connection with this financing and notes issued in 2025, BioLargo guaranteed $3,970,000 of Clyra's promissory notes, as of June 30, 2026.

As of June 30, 2026, BioLargo held total assets of $6,669,000, including current assets of $3,499,000 and cash equivalents of $2,188,000, against current liabilities of $4,765,000 - a working capital deficit of $1,266,000. Stockholders are encouraged to read the full liquidity discussion in the 10-Q. Management intends to continue its efforts to secure financing at the subsidiary level where possible.

Progress Across the Portfolio

Clyra Medical Technologies - wound care and infection control (48% owned)

ViaCLYR wound irrigation solution, built on the patented Clyrasept copper-iodine complex and cleared by the FDA under Section 510(k)

Received its first purchase order from a U.S.-based distributor in February 2026 Signed an exclusive distribution agreement in May 2026 with Al-Hikma FZCO, a healthcare distribution and marketing group headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates The agreement covers 18 countries across the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Levant, North Africa and select adjacent markets

Recognized $154,000 of revenue in the first half of 2026

Now has 14 full-time employees, having increased staff and raised capital to ready the company for expanded product launches

Bioclynse, a surgical wound irrigation solution based on the same Clyrasept technology, is Clyra's next planned launch The product will be brought to market with a national distribution partner Clyra has invested in at-scale manufacturing capacity with an FDA-compliant contract manufacturer A confidentiality obligation requires Clyra to refrain from identifying that partner until the product launches and the Company plans to do so at that time Launch timing is being set by Clyra's partner; management will discuss launch readiness at the September 10 town hall

Leadership includes Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Marcus, Chief of Plastic, Maxillofacial and Oral Surgery at Duke University; Nicholas Valeriani, chairman of the board of Edwards Lifesciences and a 34-year veteran of Johnson & Johnson; and Linda Park, Corporate Secretary and Senior Vice President at Edwards Lifesciences

BioLargo Consumer Products - household products (78% owned)

BioLargo CPG, LLC was formed in May 2026 as a consumer-packaged goods company, and is preparing an October relaunch of CupriDyne-based household products

The relaunch follows the revocation of the Pooph, Inc. license in September 2025, which ended the Company's private-label consumer channel

As announced in BioLargo's prior release, "BioLargo Relaunching CupriDyne-Based Consumer Products - Back by Popular Demand and Generated More than $125 Million in Pet-Care Sales," BioLargo's technology built a consumer category once before

Under that prior arrangement a third party owned the brand; BioLargo will own the new brand

The Company plans to control the value chain from manufacturing through shelf placement, retaining margin that previously accrued to others

Specialty partners are being engaged to execute the strategy in areas where outside expertise accelerates it

ONM Environmental - industrial odor and VOC control (wholly owned)

Sells CupriDyne Clean, and designs, manufactures, installs and services the misting, spraying and delivery systems that apply it

Customers include municipalities, landfills, transfer stations, wastewater treatment facilities and industrial sites, with a significant portion of revenue from ongoing contracts with cities and counties in Southern California

Industrial sales continue unaffected by the consumer odor product changes and pending consumer products launch

BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies (BLEST) - environmental engineering (70% owned)

BLEST, BioLargo's professional engineering firm in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, generated $1,888,000 of revenue in the first half of 2026

Recurring air quality work at U.S. Air Force bases contributes approximately $100,000 revenue per month

In April 2026 BLEST was engaged under a $1.2 million contract to design a pilot-scale minerals processing facility that would remediate, and create a beneficial reuse of, a legacy mineral waste deposit at a historically impacted site in the western United States, using a patented BioLargo process Work has begun and is expected to continue through the second quarter of 2027 and this work is expected to lead to additional engagement for the design and project management of the construction and operation of a larger commercial pilot processing facility Construction and operation of a full-scale commercial production facility itself is expected to proceed only after the successful conclusion of the commercial pilot project

BLEST's reported operating loss understates its contribution to BioLargo as a whole, because a substantial share of its engineering goes to BioLargo's own programs rather than to outside clients. That internal work is billed within the group and eliminated in consolidation instead of being reported as revenue - $574,000 in the first half of 2026, an increase of 46% over the $393,000 recorded in the first half of 2025

BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies - PFAS and water treatment (wholly owned)

BioLargo's Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) is installed and operating at Lake Stockholm, New Jersey, where it has been removing PFAS from drinking water for residents for over six months

Performance at that site is undergoing regular testing by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection

The AEC has demonstrated more than 10,000 hours of continuous operation with no materially significant degradation of components or performance, and has been validated to remove PFAS to non-detect levels as well as meeting state and federal standards

BioLargo has successfully completed more than a dozen pilot studies with prospective customers

Management regards validation in a first municipal drinking water project as a key commercialization milestone

Following its memorandum of understanding with Aquatech, BioLargo is advancing manufacturing scalability and developing a collaborative approach to serving clients around the world

BioLargo Energy Technologies - Cellinity long-duration energy storage (94% owned)

Cellinity is a liquid-sodium battery for long-duration, grid-scale energy delivery, built on earth-abundant materials with a wholly domestic supply chain and no rare-earth elements required

Management has compiled data supporting an expected useful life of 20 years or more, and no runaway fire risk

Separately confirmed by a third party: stability of the cell chemistry; reliability of a sealed, non-venting design; absence of self-discharge; the ability to charge and discharge rapidly at high voltage; and the ability to withstand catastrophic physical insult without fire or explosion

Pilot-scale cell production and technical refinements for scaled production capabilities are continuing at BioLargo's Oak Ridge, Tennessee engineering headquarters

BioLargo is in substantive discussions with prospective offtakers, data center developers and financing sources regarding multiple potential projects

No formal project financing agreements or factory development contracts have been executed and the unit has not yet generated revenue

What BioLargo Expects to Accomplish in the Next Six to Nine Months

Calvert continued, "We have important milestones that we expect to accomplish over the next six to nine months. Launch our consumer products this fall and record our first sales under our own brand. Al-Hikma places its first purchase orders, and additional distributors sign on for Clyra's products. Complete the preparation work for the launch of Bioclynse with our national distribution partner and identify that partner when the product launches. Secure client authorization to build the minerals processing commercial pilot. Announce a commercial agreement for our water treatment or battery technology. And strengthen the balance sheet to support continued development of these and other product lines, including the pursuit of non-dilutive and subsidiary-level capital formation strategies. If those things happen, the thesis is working. If any of them do not, we will say so plainly and tell you why."

Stockholder Town Hall - September 10, 2026

BioLargo will host a stockholder town hall on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Management will review second quarter results, discuss commercialization priorities across the medical, water, odor control, energy storage and engineering platforms, and take questions from stockholders. Access details will be provided in a separate announcement.

Recent Company Announcements

BioLargo's Lake Stockholm AEC Installation Passes Six Months of PFAS Remediation, Topping Two Million Gallons

https://www.biolargo.com/post/biolargo-s-lake-stockholm-aec-installation-passes-six-months-of-pfas-remediation-topping-two-million



BioLargo Relaunching CupriDyne-Based Consumer Products - Back by Popular Demand and Generated More than $125 Million in Pet-Care Sales

https://www.biolargo.com/post/biolargo-relaunching-cupridyne-r-based-consumer-products-back-by-popular-demand-and-generated-mor

BioLargo Engineering Unit Awarded $1.4 Million in U.S. Air Force Environmental Contract Renewals

https://www.biolargo.com/post/biolargo-engineering-unit-awarded-1-4-million-in-u-s-air-force-environmental-contract-renewals

BioLargo Subsidiary Clyra Medical Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Al-Hikma FZCO for ViaCLYR Across the Middle East, North Africa, and Adjacent Markets

https://www.biolargo.com/post/biolargo-subsidiary-clyra-medical-signs-exclusive-distribution-agreement-with-al-hikma-fzco-for-via

BioLargo Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Aquatech to Accelerate Commercialization of PFAS Treatment Technology

https://www.biolargo.com/post/biolargo-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-aquatech-to-accelerate-commercialization-of-pfas-tre

Learn more about BioLargo's technologies at https://www.biolargo.com

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates, Inc.

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

info@BioLargo.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-reports-second-quarter-2026-results-revenue-up-12-sequentially-gross-margin-expa-1208071