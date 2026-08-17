According to item 2.3.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer shall be able to demonstrate ongoing business operations.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may decide to remove an issuer's financial instruments from trading if the issuer materially no longer meets the applicable listing requirements.

On February 26, 2026, 2cureX AB (the "Company") disclosed its year-end report for 2025. The year-end report showed that the Company lacked revenues and personnel costs during the second half of 2025 and only had limited other external costs of 645 KSEK. The Key Operations section further indicated that operations during the period mainly consisted of preparatory work. In addition, the Company reported negative equity. The only reported asset consisted of cash and cash equivalents, which did not cover the Company's liabilities at that point in time. Nasdaq Stockholm AB considers that since then, the Company has not met the listing requirement in item 2.3.7 of the Rulebook regarding the ability to demonstrate ongoing business operations, and that the deficiency in fulfilling the listing requirement is material.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to remove the shares of the Company from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Company registration number 559128-0077 Short name: 2CUREX ISIN code: SE0010468124 Order book ID: 146225

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be August 31, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.