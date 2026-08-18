2cureX AB: Nasdaq decides to delist 2cureX AB

2cureX AB (the "Company") was informed on 17 August 2026 that Nasdaq Stockholm AB ("Nasdaq") has decided to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading will be 31 August 2026.

According to Nasdaq's formal decision, the delisting has been decided pursuant to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook"), based on Nasdaq's assessment that the Company does not fulfil the ongoing business operations requirement under item 2.3.7 of the Rulebook.

The Company does not agree with Nasdaq's assessment and is reviewing the decision, the process leading to it and all available legal and regulatory options, together with its legal advisers.

In parallel, the Company is actively exploring the possibility of admitting its shares to trading on an alternative Swedish marketplace and has commenced an evaluation of the available options. The Board's objective is to preserve an appropriate public trading venue for the Company's shares and to protect the interests of the Company and its shareholders.

Further information regarding the delisting decision, the Company's intended next steps and any potential admission of its shares to an alternative marketplace will be communicated as soon as it becomes available.

For more information about 2cureX:

Nathaniel Hutley, Interim CEO

E-mail: NH@2curex.com

Telephone: +44 (776) 514 1346

Kenneth Graabek Johansen, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: KGJ@2curex.com

Telephone: +45 23 49 02 27

About 2cureX

2cureX is redefining cancer treatment selection through functional precision oncology. Its proprietary IndiTreat® test family creates thousands of 3D tumor replicas-called tumoroids-from a patient's biopsy to identify which chemotherapy or targeted drugs that are most effective for that specific tumor. The result: real data to drive real decisions.

The first three IndiTreat® tests target patients with metastatic colorectal cancer:

• IndiTreat® Start (first-line therapy)

• IndiTreat® Extend & Explore (third-line options)



New IndiTreat® versions are in development for earlier-stage colorectal cancer and other GI cancers.

Despite global cancer IVD spending exceeding $17.5 billion annually, fewer than 1 in 3 treatments are guided by a predictive test. IndiTreat® aims to close that gap-bringing clarity to treatment selection and precision to every patient.



2cureX AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 2CUREX, with operational delivery in partnership with 2cureX A/S in Denmark. This cross-border structure powers the company's new commercial strategy, Operation Twin Code-now live.

This information is information that 2cureX is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-18 12:06 CEST.