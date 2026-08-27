2cureX AB: 2cureX AB (publ) publishes Interim Report for the First Half of 2026

2cureX AB ("2cureX" or the "Company") hereby publishes its interim report for the first half of 2026 (1 January - 30 June 2026).

The first half of 2026 was characterised by strengthened financing, active commercial development and continued commercial preparation for the next phase of the IndiTreat® platform. After the reporting period, the Company accelerated work concerning the future alignment of the 2cureX businesses and confirmed its intention to seek relisting on another appropriate marketplace.

H1 2026 Highlights

Oversubscribed financing: In April 2026, 2cureX announced an oversubscribed directed issue of up to 6,800,000 shares, with expected gross proceeds of approximately SEK 7.51 million before transaction costs. On 25 August 2026, the issue was registered and 6,541,736 new shares were issued.

Patient access and tumour logistics: The Company entered a strategic collaboration with StoreMyTumor to support tumour logistics and patient coordination connected with Functional Precision Medicine.

Hospital-led commercial model: Work continued with 2cureX A/S to prepare the decentralised IndiTreat® workflow for initial hospital installations during the second half of 2026.

Commercial engagement: Management progressed hospital, clinical and partnership discussions and continued to develop a route to recurring product and service revenues.

Governance and operating capability: The Company strengthened management, investor communication and execution resources while maintaining disciplined cost control.

Potential combination: Following the reporting period, the Company continued to evaluate a potential combination of 2cureX AB and 2cureX A/S. The final structure and timing remain under review and subject to the necessary legal and corporate processes.

Future trading venue: Following Nasdaq Stockholm's decision to delist the shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, the Board confirmed its intention to seek relisting on another appropriate marketplace.

Strategic Developments

During H1 2026, 2cureX AB continued to support commercial development around the IndiTreat® functional precision oncology platform. The Company's work with 2cureX A/S focused on preparing the decentralised workflow for initial hospital installations, while commercial activity included patient-access and tumour-logistics pathways, hospital engagement and clinical and biopharmaceutical collaborations.

Following the reporting period, 2cureX AB and 2cureX A/S continued to evaluate how the two businesses could be brought closer together. The companies are considering the most appropriate structure for a potential combination. The final structure, timing and implementation remain under review and subject to the necessary legal and corporate processes.

Nasdaq Stockholm subsequently decided to delist 2cureX AB's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the last day of trading set for 31 August 2026. The Company does not agree with Nasdaq's assessment and is reviewing the decision and its available options with advisers. The Company is progressing preparations for relisting on an alternative marketplace.

Financial Information

In connection with the Company's transition to a new trading venue, the Board has decided to defer presentation of the financial figures for the reporting period. The Company is progressing its preparations for relisting on an alternative marketplace, and the financial figures will be provided as this process advances.

The Share

There is one class of shares in 2cureX AB (publ). As of 30 June 2026, the number of registered shares amounted to 25,102,916. The average number of shares during H1 2026 amounted to 25,102,916.

On 25 August 2026, Bolagsverket registered the directed issue and 6,541,736 new shares were issued, increasing the total number of shares to 31,644,652.

Outlook

Looking ahead, 2cureX AB will continue to:

Prepare the decentralised IndiTreat® platform for initial hospital installations.

Convert hospital, clinical and partnership discussions into contracted activity.

Maintain disciplined capital allocation and secure the financing required for commercial execution.

Progress preparations for relisting on an alternative marketplace.

The full interim report for H1 2026 is available on the Company's website and is attached to this press release.

For more information about 2cureX:

Nathaniel Hutley, Interim CEO

E-mail: NH@2curex.com

Telephone: +44 (776) 514 1346

Kenneth Graabek Johansen, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: KGJ@2curex.com

Telephone: +45 23 49 02 27

About 2cureX

2cureX is redefining cancer treatment selection through functional precision oncology. Its proprietary IndiTreat® test family creates thousands of 3D tumor replicas-called tumoroids-from a patient's biopsy to identify which chemotherapy or targeted drugs that are most effective for that specific tumor. The result: real data to drive real decisions.

The first three IndiTreat® tests target patients with metastatic colorectal cancer:

• IndiTreat® Start (first-line therapy)

• IndiTreat® Extend & Explore (third-line options)



New IndiTreat® versions are in development for earlier-stage colorectal cancer and other GI cancers.

Despite global cancer IVD spending exceeding $17.5 billion annually, fewer than 1 in 3 treatments are guided by a predictive test. IndiTreat® aims to close that gap-bringing clarity to treatment selection and precision to every patient.



2cureX AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 2CUREX, with operational delivery in partnership with 2cureX A/S in Denmark. This cross-border structure powers the company's new commercial strategy, Operation Twin Code-now live.