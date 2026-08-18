Early Warning Press Release - Dispositions by The Estate of Kenneth Barry Sparks in NamSys Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / This press release is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("National Instrument 62-103") by The Estate of Kenneth Barry Sparks (the "Estate") in respect of its ownership position in NamSys Inc. ("NamSys" or the "Company") (TSXV:CTZ).

The Estate holds its interest in the common shares in the capital of NamSys (the "Common Shares", each a "Common Share"), as a result of the death of Mr. Kenneth Barry Sparks.

The Estate reports that on August 12, 2026, it disposed of 2,298,300 Common Shares in the public market, at a price of C$1.18 per Common Share for total consideration of C$2,711,994 (the "Public Disposition").

The Estate further reports that on August 14, 2026, the Estate transferred 2,846,000 Common Shares to Stephanie Sparks as a beneficiary to the Estate (the "Transfer").

Prior to the Public Disposition, the Estate, indirectly though Ashley Park Enterprises ULC ("APE"), owned 8,042,080 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.91% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the Public Disposition and the Transfer, the Acquiror now indirectly owns 2,897,780 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

APE is controlled by the Estate and may be considered to be acting jointly or in concert with the Estate.

The Common Shares were disposed of in connection with the administration of the Estate. The Estate may dispose of additional securities of NamSys in the future depending on market prices and provided that any such dispositions may be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Estate intends to transfer an additional 2,846,000 Common Shares to Nicole Sparks as a beneficiary of the Estate, which will further reduce its holdings.

Further to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103, the Estate will file an early warning report in accordance with applicable securities laws. A copy of the Estate's related early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and will be made available under NamSys' SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information or a copy of the Estate's early warning report, please contact:

The Estate of Kenneth Barry Sparks

23 Ashley Park Road

Toronto, ON

M9A 4C9

(416) 804-6222

SOURCE: The Estate of Kenneth Barry Sparks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/early-warning-press-release-dispositions-by-the-estate-of-kennet-1208532