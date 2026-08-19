Early Warning Press Release - Acquisition by Stephanie Sparks in NamSys Inc

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / This press release is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("National Instrument 62-103") by Stephanie Sparks in respect of her ownership position in NamSys Inc. ("NamSys" or the "Company") (TSXV:CTZ).

Ms. Sparks reports that she has acquired ownership of 2,846,000 common shares in the capital of NamSys (the "Common Shares", each a "Common Share"), representing approximately 10.58% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, which represents Ms. Sparks' entire holdings.

Ms. Sparks received the Common Shares as a distribution of her inheritance as a beneficiary to the Estate of Kenneth Barry Sparks. No consideration was paid for the Common Shares.

Ms. Sparks may acquire or dispose of additional securities of NamSys in the future depending on market prices and provided that any such acquisitions or dispositions may be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Further to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103, Ms. Sparks will file an early warning report in accordance with applicable securities laws. A copy of Ms. Sparks' related early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and will be made available under NamSys' SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information or a copy of Ms. Sparks' early warning report, please contact

Ms. Stephanie Sparks

5272 Nova Crescent

Burlington, ON

L7L 7B9

(905) 580-1525

SOURCE: Stephanie Sparks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/early-warning-press-release-acquisition-by-stephanie-sparks-in-n-1209068