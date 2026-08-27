The Estate of Kenneth Barry Sparks & Nicole Sparks: Early Warning Press Release - Transfer of Common Shares in NamSys Inc. by the Estate of Kenneth Barry Sparks to Nicole Sparks

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / This press release is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("National Instrument 62-103") jointly by The Estate of Kenneth Barry Sparks (the "Estate") and Nicole Sparks in respect of their ownership positions in NamSys Inc. ("NamSys" or the "Company") (TSXV:CTZ).

The common shares in the capital of NamSys (the "Common Shares", each a "Common Share") that are the subject of this press release are held of record and beneficially by Ashley Park Enterprises ULC ("APE"), a corporation controlled by the Estate. The Estate acquired control or direction over the Common Shares held by APE as a result of the death of Mr. Kenneth Barry Sparks.

The Estate reports that on August 26, 2026, APE, at the direction of the Estate, transferred 2,846,000 Common Shares to Nicole Sparks (Director and Chair of NamSys) as a distribution of Ms. Sparks' inheritance as a beneficiary to the Estate for no consideration (the "Transfer").

Prior to the Transfer, the Estate, though APE, owned 2,897,780 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the Transfer, the Estate now indirectly owns 51,780 Common Shares, representing approximately 0.19% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

APE is controlled by the Estate and may be considered to be acting jointly or in concert with the Estate.

As a result of the Transfer, Ms. Sparks now owns 2,846,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.58% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, which represents Ms. Sparks' entire holdings in NamSys.

The Common Shares were disposed of in connection with the administration of the Estate. The Estate intends to dispose of additional securities of NamSys in the future, in connection with the administration of the Estate, provided that any such dispositions may be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws. Ms. Sparks may acquire or dispose of additional securities of NamSys in the future depending on market prices and provided that any such acquisitions or dispositions may be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Further to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103, the Estate and Ms. Sparks will each file an early warning report in accordance with applicable securities laws. A copy of the Estate's and Ms. Sparks' related early warning reports will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and will be made available under NamSys' SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information or a copy of the Estate's and Ms. Sparks' early warning reports, please contact:

The Estate of Kenneth Barry Sparks

60 Torlake Crescent

Toronto, ON

M8Z 1C2

(416) 804-6222

Ms. Nicole Sparks

274-150 King Street West

Toronto, ON

M5H 3B7

(905) 857-9500

SOURCE: The Estate of Kenneth Barry Sparks & Nicole Sparks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/early-warning-press-release-transfer-of-common-shares-in-namsys-1213114