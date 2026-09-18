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WKN: A2H9MU | ISIN: CA6300001071 | Ticker-Symbol: U9S
Frankfurt
18.09.26 | 08:02
0,685 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NAMSYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAMSYS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2026 13:38 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Early Warning Press Release Disposition by Stephanie Sparks in NamSys Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / This press release is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("National Instrument 62-103") by Stephanie Sparks in respect of her ownership position in NamSys Inc. ("NamSys" or the "Company") (TSXV:CTZ).

Ms. Sparks reports that on September 17, 2026, she disposed of 290,900 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares", each a "Common Share") in the public market at a price of $1.15 per Common Share for total consideration of $334,535.00 (the "Transaction")

Prior to the Transaction, Ms. Sparks directly owned 2,828,300 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.52% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the Transaction, Ms. Sparks now owns 2,537,400 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.44% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the disposition, Ms. Sparks has ceased to be an insider of the Company.

The Common Shares were disposed of for personal financial/investment purposes. Ms. Sparks may acquire or dispose of additional securities of NamSys in the future depending on market prices and provided that any such acquisitions or dispositions may be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Further to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103, Ms. Sparks will file an early warning report in accordance with applicable securities laws. A copy of Ms. Sparks' related early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and will be made available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information or a copy of Ms. Sparks' early warning report, please contact

Ms. Stephanie Sparks
5272 Nova Crescent
Burlington, ON
L7L 7B9
(905) 580-1525

SOURCE: Stephanie Sparks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/early-warning-press-release-disposition-by-stephanie-sparks-in-n-1223483

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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