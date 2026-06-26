Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - NamSys Inc. (TSXV: CTZ), a leading provider of technology for cash processing and transportation, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, ended April 30th. All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars.

Second Quarter Highlights (for the three months ended April 30, 2026, compared to April 30, 2025)

Revenue of $2,133,531, compared to $2,010,250, an improvement of 6%.

Operating income for the quarter was $838,266, an increase of 2% from $821,779.

Net income for the quarter increased 18% to $655,052 ($0.02 per share) from $557,361 ($0.02 per share).

Gross margin of 61%, down from 66%.

Operating margin of 39%, down slightly from 41%.

The Company paid a special dividend of $0.15 per common share on March 5, 2026, returning $4,027,790 to shareholders.

Net cash of $7,366,047, reflecting the special dividend paid during the period, represents $0.27 of net cash per diluted share.

The Company purchased and cancelled an additional 37,500 common shares during the quarter. A total of 220,300 shares were purchased and cancelled under the Normal Course Issuer Bid, which commenced March 27, 2025 and concluded March 26, 2026.

"We continue to invest in the Cirreon platform and integrate AI across our internal processes. At the same time, we returned significant capital to shareholders, underscoring both the strength of our balance sheet and our confidence in the long-term opportunity ahead for NamSys," said Jason Siemens, President & CEO.

The financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended April 30th, 2026, are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in retailers, financial institutions, and cash-in-transit providers. NamSys' proprietary systems for this market are sold as software-as-a-service subscriptions and operate in the public cloud service providers.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303154

Source: Namsys Inc.