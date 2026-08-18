Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 1,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $1.00 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $1.20 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"), if applicable. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including acceptance by the Exchange.

The Offering will have an over-allotment option for up to an additional 200,000 Units for additional gross proceeds of up to $200,000, exercisable at the Company's discretion.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to advance the next phase of its STREAM commercialization strategy, including securing and developing a facility in the Chicago, Illinois area to support continued development of the STREAM technology and related intellectual property, the establishment of a graphene refinery and general corporate and working capital purposes.

Advancing the STREAM Graphene Refinery

Developed by Grapherry, Inc. ("Grapherry") and Dr. Vikas Berry, Argo's CEO and Grapherry's founder, STREAM, a proprietary production platform exclusively licensed to Argo with a contractual pathway to full ownership, is being designed to convert carbon-rich feedstocks into advanced graphene materials while addressing key challenges associated with graphene commercialization, including scalability, material consistency, manufacturing efficiency and commercial integration.

A key anticipated attribute of STREAM is its ability to support two distinct material pathways: STREAM-G graphene and STREAM-O graphene oxide. The two materials possess different functional characteristics, providing Argo with the flexibility to potentially pursue applications across multiple industries rather than developing the technology around a single product or end market.

STREAM is also being designed to utilize multiple carbon-rich feedstocks, reducing reliance on mined natural graphite as the primary raw material and potentially providing advantages in raw-material sourcing, supply-chain resilience, production flexibility and manufacturing economics.

Argo is evaluating STREAM graphene and graphene oxide across multiple markets, including energy storage and batteries, AI infrastructure and data centres, semiconductors and advanced electronics, construction and infrastructure, composites and advanced materials, agriculture, coatings and industrial applications, and emerging technologies.

The Company's commercialization strategy is focused on identifying applications where STREAM materials can deliver measurable performance advantages, validating those applications through testing and industry collaboration, and pursuing commercial opportunities through material supply, technology development, licensing and strategic partnerships.

Dr. Vikas Berry, Chief Executive Officer of Argo, states, "This financing represents an important step in executing our strategy to build a vertically integrated graphene refinery around the STREAM technology. Following years of research, development and successful pilot-scale production, our focus is now on advancing manufacturing capacity and commercial applications. STREAM is being developed to produce both graphene and graphene oxide from carbon-rich feedstocks and pursue opportunities across multiple high-growth industrial markets. We believe the proposed Chicago-area facility can provide the foundation for the next stage of Argo's development."

Dr. Berry is an internationally recognized graphene scientist, entrepreneur and founder of Grapherry. As inventor of the proprietary STREAM graphene production platform, author or co-author of more than 100 scientific publications and inventor on numerous patents, Dr. Berry has spent more than two decades developing scalable graphene manufacturing technologies and now leads Argo's commercialization strategy.

Dr. Berry and Sean McAlpine, a director of Argo, are conducting a series of meetings in Germany and Switzerland, as well as other European countries, over the next two weeks to discuss the Company's strategic plan, technology development activities and plans for advancing its North American graphene refinery.

Advanced Carbons Council Membership

Argo also recently joined the Advanced Carbons Council ("ACC"), an international industry organization focused on advancing the science, standards, commercial adoption and strategic deployment of advanced carbon materials.

The ACC serves carbon producers, industrial users, investors and governments across a broad range of advanced carbon materials and industry verticals. Its activities include standards and certification, testing and validation, market intelligence, application development, commercialization and industry collaboration.

Membership provides Argo with access to a broader advanced-carbon ecosystem as the Company advances STREAM production, technical validation, application development, industry relationships and commercialization initiatives.

Dr. Berry comments, "The Advanced Carbons Council brings together many of the technical, industrial and commercial participants helping advance the next generation of carbon materials. As Argo scales STREAM and develops applications across multiple markets, we believe participation in this network can support our validation, industry collaboration and commercialization efforts."

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company developing and commercializing graphene technologies based on the proprietary STREAM production platform, exclusively licensed from Grapherry with a pathway to full ownership. Led by CEO and STREAM inventor Dr. Vikas Berry, Argo is advancing a vertically integrated graphene refinery strategy designed to produce both graphene and graphene oxide from carbon-rich feedstocks.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the amount of proceeds to be raised thereunder; the payment of finder's fees and receipt of all necessary approvals, including acceptance by the Exchange; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering; the Company's plans to secure and develop a facility in the Chicago, Illinois area; the development and establishment of a graphene refinery and anticipated production the continued development, scaling and commercialization of the STREAM technology and related intellectual property; the ability of STREAM to produce graphene and graphene oxide from carbon-rich feedstocks and the potential benefits thereof; the evaluation, testing and validation of STREAM materials for applications across various industries; the Company's plans to pursue commercial opportunities through material supply, technology development, licensing, strategic partnerships and industry collaboration; the potential performance, applications and commercial adoption of STREAM materials; the Company's plans to advance its vertically integrated graphene production and commercialization strategy; and the anticipated benefits of the Company's membership in the Advanced Carbons Council. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the Offering may not be completed as anticipated or at all; failure to obtain required regulatory approvals; financing and capital requirements; risks associated with securing, developing and operating the proposed facility; technological, development, manufacturing and scale-up risks; the risk that anticipated production capacity may not be achieved; risks relating to the performance, testing, validation and commercialization of the STREAM technology and related products; the Company's need for additional financing to advance its business objectives and the risk that such financing may not be available on acceptable terms; market acceptance and competitive risks; supply-chain and raw-material risks; a continued working relationship between the Company and Grapherry for the duration of their agreement; and general economic, market and business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.