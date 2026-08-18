Organizations seek sovereign data control, transparent AI oversight and measurable outcomes as Microsoft AI use increases, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in Switzerland are adopting Microsoft AI and cloud technologies to connect data, AI and business processes while maintaining control over AI use and operations, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Microsoft AI and Cloud Ecosystem report for Switzerland finds that the evolution of technologies, regulations and AI consumption models is raising enterprise expectations for providers to deliver transparent operations, clear business impact and ongoing responsibility for operations.

"Swiss organizations are placing operational control and accountability at the center of Microsoft AI adoption strategies," said Uwe Ladwig, director at ISG. "Enterprises increasingly seek providers that combine proven AI capabilities with transparency to help organizations manage AI responsibly while improving business decision-making."

Swiss organizations are redesigning AI initiatives around governance frameworks that span data management, AI models and business operations, rather than managing these areas independently. They increasingly require documented approval workflows, version control and traceable decision-making before deploying AI into production. As organizations integrate their data, AI tools and operational processes, they are seeking partners that can manage AI throughout its lifecycle rather than simply deploy new technology.

Data sovereignty has become a defining factor in technology decisions as organizations adapt to Switzerland's regulatory environment and rising expectations for data protection. Enterprises expect local data processing, transparent subcontractor oversight and deployment models that balance cloud flexibility with regulatory obligations. These priorities are particularly pronounced among financial institutions, healthcare organizations and public agencies, which increasingly favor providers that can demonstrate verifiable governance capabilities.

The need for economic discipline is shaping enterprise AI strategies as organizations focus on controlling ongoing AI consumption in addition to licensing costs. Enterprises are adopting practices that measure and optimize AI usage and establish clearer financial accountability for AI-enabled business services. Buyers increasingly prefer providers that can remain engaged after implementation, supporting continuous optimization, operations management and long-term business outcomes as AI deployments expand.

"Swiss enterprises are measuring the success of Microsoft AI deployments by operational control as much as technical capability," said Axel Oppermann, lead author of the report. "Providers that combine governance, local market expertise and disciplined AI operations will be best positioned to support organizations as AI becomes part of everyday business execution."

The report also explores other trends affecting the Swiss Microsoft ecosystem, including growing demand for managed AI services among small and midsize enterprises and increasing adoption of sovereign procurement models in the public sector.

For more insights into Microsoft ecosystem-related challenges facing enterprises in Switzerland, plus ISG's advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 35 providers across three quadrants: Microsoft Productivity and Business Process Services, Azure Data Transformation and AI Services and Azure Managed Services.

It names BitHawk, ELCA/EveryWare, isolutions, Swisscom and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names Bechtle, glueckkanja, SoftwareOne and T-Systems as Leaders in two quadrants and Accenture Avanade, Atos, Aveniq, MDW, Stellium and UMB as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Aveniq is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant.

In the area of customer experience, Wipro is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among Microsoft AI and Cloud Ecosystem providers. Wipro earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from glueckkanja.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Microsoft AI and Cloud Ecosystem report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818684337/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com