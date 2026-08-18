North Media A/S: North Media announces preliminary financial results for Q2 2026 and revises its full-year guidance for 2026

Announcement no. 10-2026

18 August 2026

Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, North Media's revenue for Q2 2026 was DKK 314m, a year-on-year decrease of 8%. The decrease was driven by an expected decline in printed matter and newspaper volumes in Last Mile. The lower revenue impacted EBITDA, which was DKK 27m against DKK 48m in Q2 2025. Operating profit (EBIT) was DKK 13m against DKK 32m in the year-earlier period.

As a result of reviewing the implementation speed of new products in Last Mile, a reduced market trends in Digital Services, the IT security incident in SDR, see the investor news of 4 and 15 July 2026, and several one-off costs, North Media revises its full-year 2026 financial guidance. Revenue is now expected to amount to DKK 1,248-1,285m (previously DKK 1,267-1,320m), for an EBITDA result of DKK 122-142m (previously DKK 133-161m) and operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 64-84m (previously DKK 75-103m). A minor acquisition with expected takeover on 1 September 2026 of the BEAM software platform for grid balancing will reduce EBIT by about DKK 5m. Based on the preliminary overview of the IT security incident in SDR, North Media has recognised one-off costs of DKK 2m for the second half of 2026.

Guidance for 2026

DKKm Previous guidance Revised guidance Revenue 1,267 - 1,320 1,248 - 1,285 EBITDA 133 - 161 122 - 142 EBIT 75 - 103 64 - 84

The Group's full-year guidance for 2026 will be described in detail in the interim report for Q2 2026, which is expected to be published on 20 August 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Frandsen Tobberup, Group Executive Director and CDO, telephone +45 5215 9146

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they are looking for groceries, rental housing or digital access management solutions. North Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution and SDR Svensk Direktreklam are among the leading distributors of leaflets and local newspapers in Denmark and Sweden, respectively. Digital Services: Three businesses with the potential for growth, rising earnings and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark's leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Dayli is a leading digital offer platform. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.