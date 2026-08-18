Leaders from Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Ogilvy, AstraZeneca, Diageo, Reckitt, Carlsberg, Shell and more to join ISG AI Impact Summit London

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, will share practical, proven strategies for redesigning operating models, workforce strategies and data foundations to deliver measurable business value from AI at the 2026 ISG AI Impact Summit London.

Executives from Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Ogilvy, AstraZeneca, Diageo, Reckitt, Carlsberg, Shell and other leading enterprises will join the event, September 9-10 at the Park Plaza Victoria London. The agenda will include keynote presentations and panel discussions on building, scaling and governing an autonomous enterprise in which AI increasingly governs execution while humans govern outcomes.

"Organizations are moving beyond experimentation and are redesigning how work, decision-making and accountability operate in an AI-first enterprise," said Eleanor Matthews, director, ISG, and host of the ISG AI Impact Summit London. "This summit brings together leaders who are preparing for an increasingly autonomous future and building operating models to achieve measurable business outcomes."

The event will open with a keynote presentation on "The New Digital Cold War: Cyber, AI and the Fragmentation of the Global Economy," delivered by leading cybersecurity and technology expert Richard Aldrich, who will explore how AI and agentic systems are becoming instruments of national power and forcing enterprises to navigate a complex landscape of data sovereignty, cyber risk and regulatory divergence.

Arshad Ahmed, director of product, AI Platform, Lloyds Banking Group; Natalia Konstantinova, lead enterprise architect, NatWest, and Ingrid Olmesdahl, AI transformation director, Europe, Middle East Africa, Ogilvy, will explore why AI adoption doesn't automatically create impact and how leaders can close the gap between investment, readiness and ROI, in the "From Pilot to Payback: Closing the AI ROI and Maturity Gap" panel discussion.

The "Sovereign AI: Who Actually Owns Your Intelligence?" panel will include James Gill, partner, Lewis Silkin LLP, and Oliver Patel, head of Enterprise AI Governance, AstraZeneca, discussing the emergence of sovereign AI as a practical business priority, focused on ownership, security, compliance and long-term value creation.

Day one will close with the ISG Startup Challenge, featuring Badr Lahrech, founding associate at Ralio, which offers a trust layer for agentic business payments; Ankur Modi, founder and CEO of M11, an agentic trust and intelligence platform, and Ronnie Chung, founder and managing director of Envisioned AI, an organizational operating system to run AI safely at scale. Judges will question the challengers, and the live audience will vote for the solution they are most likely to implement in their own organizations.

Colin Shenoy, CTO, Diageo, will open the second day of the summit with a keynote presentation on "From Digital Transformation to AI Transformation: Is it Actually so Different?" The session will explore the factors to consider to ensure a successful transformation.

The "Economics of the Possible: When AI Makes the Uneconomical Viable" session will feature German Faraoni Heidenreich, global director of Data and Shared Services for Reckitt, sharing insights on how the economics of AI have already changed, and where they may go next.

Strategies for balancing imperfect data with the governance and accountability required to build trusted enterprise AI systems will be the topic of the "Knowing Where to Bend and Where to Hold the Line: Data Readiness in the AI Era" panel, featuring Hanan Belarbi, global chief data product officer, VML; Ghida Ibrahim, vice president of Product and Data, Sector Alarm Group; Shoba Sairam, vice president, Data Analytics, Carlsberg Group, and Phil Wheeler, data excellence manager, Shell.

Additional sessions at the ISG AI Impact Summit will examine how a lack of delivery discipline can cause an AI program to fail; what EU AI Act enforcement is changing for enterprise AI programs in 2026; how to structure partnerships that deliver speed and leave future options open; why AI impact requires redesigning how work, decisions and accountability flow across the enterprise, and why traditional RFPs and procurement playbooks break down on AI deals.

The ISG AI Impact Summit London is sponsored by DXC Technology, Wipro, Stefanini Group, Tata Communications, NTT DATA, Accenture, AI Brief, Hifo.co, Conference Locate and the TBM Council. Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Sarah Ye, ISG

+44 7833 567868

sarah.ye@isg-one.com

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com