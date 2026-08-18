AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Signs Term Sheet with Island Mobile Cardiology Testing for CardioYield Pilot

Pilot to Evaluate MaxYield and CardioYield in Real-World Mobile Holter Monitoring Workflow on Southern Vancouver Island

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company advancing artificial intelligence and neural-network-based technologies for digital health, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("NeuralCloud"), has signed a non-binding commercial term sheet with Island Mobile Cardiology Testing ("Island Mobile"), a Victoria, British Columbia-based mobile cardiac testing provider, to conduct a pilot evaluation of NeuralCloud's MaxYield and CardioYield platforms.

Island Mobile provides mobile cardiac testing services across Southern Vancouver Island, including 12-lead ECGs, 24-hour, 48-hour, and 3-day Holter monitoring, and ambulatory blood pressure monitoring. Its services are designed to make cardiac testing more accessible and convenient by reducing barriers related to transportation, mobility, scheduling, and patient comfort.

The proposed pilot is intended to evaluate NeuralCloud's ECG signal-processing and reporting technologies within Island Mobile's real-world Holter monitoring workflow. The parties will begin with an internal validation phase using representative anonymized/de-identified Holter files to confirm secure file transfer, ingestion, and processing through MaxYield and CardioYield. Following successful validation, the parties expect to conduct a workflow comparison using de-identified retrospective ECG studies, comparing NeuralCloud-generated physician-ready reports against Island Mobile's existing technician-edited reports.

The pilot is expected to assess agreement, false positives and false negatives, analyzable signal quality, report quality, turnaround time, and technician workflow efficiency. The pilot does not involve live patient care, does not replace clinician judgment, and will be conducted as a retrospective, my non-interventional evaluation.

Esmat Naikyar, President of NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. and Chief Product Officer of AIML, commented: "Island Mobile represents exactly the kind of real-world clinical workflow where we believe CardioYield can deliver meaningful value. Mobile Holter monitoring creates an important opportunity to improve access to cardiac testing, but it also requires efficient, reliable processing of ECG data. This pilot is designed to evaluate how MaxYield and CardioYield perform in a practical setting where signal quality, turnaround time, and reporting efficiency matter."

CardioYield is NeuralCloud's visualization and reporting layer powered by MaxYield, its proprietary AI-based ECG signal-processing platform. MaxYield is designed to isolate and label key ECG waveform components, including P waves, QRS complexes, and T waves, and to extract beat-level interval data. CardioYield is designed to support review of enhanced Holter signals, highlight PQRST intervals and morphology, group conditions and abnormalities, and generate structured Holter reports for clinical workflow use.

Island Mobile's model emphasizes patient convenience by bringing cardiac testing to homes, offices, care facilities, and clinics. When ordered by a physician, its ECG and Holter monitoring services are covered by British Columbia's Medical Services Plan, with results processed by a Cardiology Technologist and interpreted by a Cardiologist.

Chelsea Brown, Co-Founder of Island Mobile Cardiology Testing, commented: "Our mission has always been to make cardiac testing more accessible and convenient for patients across Southern Vancouver Island. This pilot with NeuralCloud gives us the opportunity to evaluate how AI-supported ECG processing may improve workflow efficiency, reporting turnaround, and access to high-quality cardiac insights while preserving the high standard of care our patients and referring physicians expect."

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML, added: "This collaboration reflects NeuralCloud's continued focus on practical clinical adoption. Island Mobile's patient-centred model aligns well with our goal of supporting broader access to high-quality cardiac diagnostics. By evaluating our technology in a mobile testing environment, we gain important insight into how AI-powered ECG processing can support clinicians, technicians, and patients in everyday care settings."

The commercialization of CardioYield remains subject to obtaining applicable regulatory clearance, including Health Canada clearance. MaxYield is currently under active 510(k) review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, CardioYield is pursuing a Class II Software-as-a-Medical-Device pathway, and Health Canada regulatory documentation is in preparation. Nothing in the pilot or its results constitutes a claim of FDA or Health Canada clearance or approval.

Correction on Shareholder Contact Information

The Company also wishes to correct its previous press release dated August 14, 2026 and confirm that its current contact person for all shareholder and other inquiries is as follows:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

ask@aiml-innovations.com

416-941-8900

About Island Mobile Cardiology Testing

Island Mobile Cardiology Testing is a Victoria, British Columbia-based mobile cardiac testing provider serving Southern Vancouver Island. The company provides 12-lead ECGs, Holter monitoring, and ambulatory blood pressure monitoring in homes, offices, care facilities, and clinics. Island Mobile's mission is to make cardiac testing accessible and convenient for patients by reducing barriers related to transportation, mobility, time, and patient stress.

About NeuralCloud Solutions Inc.

NeuralCloud Solutions Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of AIML Innovations Inc., develops artificial intelligence and neural-network-based technologies for ECG signal analysis and cardiac software applications. Its platforms are designed to enhance ECG signal quality, support advanced waveform interpretation, enable arrhythmia analytics, and improve clinical workflow efficiency across regulated healthcare environments.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights - supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML's website at https://www.aiml.health or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

AIML Contact:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

ask@aiml-innovations.com

416-941-8900

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's products and services as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/aiml-subsidiary-neuralcloud-signs-term-sheet-with-island-mobile-cardiology-tes-1207124