AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Signs Binding Commercial Term Sheet with VetMed Consultants for MaxYield ECG Services

Agreement Sets Out a Phased, Gated Pathway to Validate MaxYield for Preclinical Cardiac Safety Workflows

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company advancing artificial intelligence and neural-network-based technologies for digital health, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("NeuralCloud"), has signed a binding commercial term sheet and service level agreement, dated September 25, 2026, with VetMed Consultants, Inc. ("VetMed"), a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based preclinical cardiac safety consulting firm.

Under the agreement, the parties will follow a phased, gated pathway to evaluate whether NeuralCloud's MaxYield ECG signal-processing can support VetMed's preclinical cardiac safety and ECG analysis work for pharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations ("CROs"). The pathway begins with technical validation, followed by the build-out of data privacy, security, and quality controls. VetMed will retain its client relationships, principal-investigator role, clinical adjudication, and final scientific sign-off, while NeuralCloud will serve as a technology-enabled ECG processing and workflow partner.

VetMed provides preclinical trial consulting services for pharmaceutical companies and CROs. Its services include cardiology and ECG evaluations, ECG validation, and toxicology consultation in cardiology. The company works across electronic and paper-based study formats and operates under strict Standard Operating Procedures consistent with current Good Laboratory Practice guidelines.

Supporting Preclinical Cardiac Safety Workflows

The agreement is designed to validate MaxYield in supporting VetMed's ability to process ECG files more efficiently while preserving its expert clinical review and sponsor-facing authority. In the initial validation phase, NeuralCloud will process a set of anonymized ECG files supplied by VetMed using MaxYield.

MaxYield is NeuralCloud's proprietary ECG signal-processing engine. It is designed to improve ECG signal clarity, isolate and label waveform components, calculate ECG intervals, support arrhythmia detection, and generate machine-readable outputs for downstream workflow use. In the VetMed engagement, NeuralCloud expects to evaluate and, subject to VetMed's validation and approval, adapt the MaxYield workflow for preclinical ECG data across multiple species and study formats.

Esmat Naikyar, President of NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. and Chief Product Officer of AIML, commented: "VetMed is one of the most respected names in preclinical veterinary cardiology and cardiac safety. This agreement represents an important expansion of MaxYield into a high-value research and preclinical services environment. By combining VetMed's clinical authority with NeuralCloud's ECG signal-processing capabilities, our objective is to support faster, more consistent, and more scalable ECG workflows while keeping expert cardiologist review at the center of the process."

About VetMed Consultants

VetMed is led by Dr. Larry P. Tilley, DVM, ACVIM, and Dr. Francis "Frank" W. K. Smith Jr., DVM, ACVIM, two highly regarded veterinary cardiology and internal medicine experts.

Dr. Tilley founded a national veterinary consultation service in 1981. Prior to that, he served as Head of the Department of Cardiology at the Animal Medical Center in New York and studied electrophysiology and arrhythmias at Columbia University. He was named the 1999 Waltham International Recognized Veterinarian of the Year and the 1989 American Animal Hospital Association United States Veterinarian of the Year. His book credits include The 5 Minute Veterinary Consult, Essentials of Canine and Feline Electrocardiography, and Manual of Canine and Feline Cardiology.

Dr. Smith is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine in both Cardiology and Internal Medicine. He is a graduate of the New York State College of Veterinary Medicine and previously served as chief of medicine at a national telemedicine service, editor-in-chief of VetMedCenter.com, and clinical assistant professor of medicine at the Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine. His book credits include The 5-Minute Veterinary Consult, Canine and Feline Cardiac Arrhythmias, and Manual of Canine and Feline Cardiology.

Together, Drs. Tilley and Smith bring more than three decades of toxicology consultation experience for pharmaceutical companies and CROs.

Dr. Larry P. Tilley, President of VetMed Consultants, commented: "VetMed's work requires accuracy, consistency, and deep clinical judgment, and our findings must meet the regulatory expectations of our sponsors and the FDA. Before any new technology touches our sponsors' studies, it has to earn its place. This agreement is a structured research and validation effort: we will measure MaxYield's outputs against our own board-certified reads, interval by interval and species by species, and we will confirm that data privacy, security, and GLP-aligned controls are in place before anything moves toward operational use. If validated, a system like MaxYield could help make preclinical cardiac safety data more consistent and more reproducible, which could mean better decisions earlier in drug development and, ultimately, safer medicines for both animals and people."

Next Steps

The agreement establishes a phased, gated framework. The parties will begin with technical verification and validation using representative ECG files across selected preclinical species and study formats. NeuralCloud will process supported files through MaxYield evaluate signal quality and ECG interval outputs, and work with VetMed to confirm operational fit.

Following technical validation, the parties expect to move toward operational workflow integration, including file-format handling, quality review, reporting workflows, and alignment with VetMed's existing study processes. This phase includes building a VetMed-dedicated environment with data-handling and audit-trail controls designed to comply with Good Laboratory Practice standards, including applicable requirements of 21 CFR Part 58 and 21 CFR Part 11, under a security addendum agreed with VetMed, with U.S. data hosting where required by VetMed's sponsors. VetMed will remain responsible for final scientific and clinical adjudication, sponsor-facing reports, and study sign-off.

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML, added: "This agreement provides an opportunity to evaluate MaxYield beyond traditional human clinical ECG workflows. Preclinical cardiac safety is a demanding, high-value environment where signal quality, consistency, and expert review matter. Working with VetMed gives AIML exposure to an important pharmaceutical and CRO-facing market while allowing NeuralCloud to expand the application of its ECG signal-processing technology into multi-species preclinical research."

What MaxYield Enables

In preclinical cardiac safety studies, ECG recordings can vary by species, acquisition method, file format, and signal quality. MaxYield is designed to help standardize and structure ECG data by identifying waveform features, labeling key ECG components, calculating intervals, and supporting quality review; however it has not yet been validated or tested by a third party for use with preclinical ECG data.

If validated and approved for production use, MaxYield would function for VetMed as a technology-enabled ECG back-office layer that supports throughput, consistency, and structured review. The workflow is designed to assist expert cardiologists rather than replace them, with VetMed retaining all final review, clinical interpretation, and sponsor-facing reporting responsibility. There is no guarantee that MaxYield will be validated or approved by VetMed for production use.

NeuralCloud's quality management system is certified to ISO 13485:2016 under the Medical Device Single Audit Program ("MDSAP"). This certification does not constitute product clearance or approval. NeuralCloud has not received FDA or Health Canada clearance, authorization, or approval for MaxYield or CardioYield. Any future clinical or diagnostic use would be subject to applicable regulatory requirements, validation, and approvals.

About VetMed Consultants, Inc.

VetMed Consultants, Inc. is a boutique preclinical cardiac safety consulting firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The company provides preclinical trial consulting services for pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations, including cardiology and ECG evaluation, ECG validation, and toxicology consultation in cardiology. VetMed's work is conducted under strict Standard Operating Procedures consistent with current Good Laboratory Practice guidelines.

About NeuralCloud Solutions Inc.

NeuralCloud Solutions Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of AIML Innovations Inc., develops artificial intelligence and neural-network-based technologies for ECG signal analysis and cardiac software applications. Its platforms are designed to enhance ECG signal quality, support advanced waveform interpretation, enable arrhythmia analytics, and improve workflow efficiency across healthcare and research environments.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights - supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML's website at https://www.aiml.health or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

AIML Contact:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

ask@aiml-innovations.com

416-941-8900

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's products and services as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the objectives of NeuralCloud and VetMed under the agreement and the anticipated validation, integration, and production use of MaxYield. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/aiml-subsidiary-neuralcloud-signs-binding-commercial-term-sheet-with-vetmed-co-1228994