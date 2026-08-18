Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Companies" or "Metals Creek") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (the "Companies" or "Benton") are pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with G2B Gold ("G2B"), an arms-length party, whereby the Companies will jointly acquire a 100% interest in 2 mineral licenses encompassing 30 claim units (the "Properties") in the Deer Lake Basin and Parsons Pond area, subject to 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) to G2B, on the basis of 50% ownership to each of Benton and Metals Creek. No finders' fees were paid pursuant to this acquisition.

Purchase Agreement terms:

The Companies can acquire 100% (50% Benton and 50% Metals Creek) of G2B's interest in a the Properties in consideration of:

the issuance to G2B of 120,000 common shares of Metals Creek and 82,500 common shares of Benton on the closing date which shall be five business days after the date the Companies receive regulatory approval for the Purchase Agreement;

a 2% NSR on the Properties. The Companies will have the right, at any time, to purchase one half of the NSR (i.e. 1%) by paying $1 million to G2B.

The agreement is subject to TSXV approvals.

In addition, the Companies are pleased to announce the completion of two large scale regional soil gas sampling programs at Parson's Pond and Smoking Gun Hydrogen-Helium projects. Rudy Willick of Rudiger and his team at Re-Chem from Neuanlage, Saskatchewan have collected over 700 samples which have been sent back to his Saskatchewan laboratory for analysis. Results are expected in the next two weeks and well be reported once received and compiled. The companies will plan and inaugural program to test favourable targets for Hydrogen and Helium.

Deer Lake Basin Property

The Smoking Gun Project contains the Mills No.1 drill hole in the Southwest, in addition to the Claybar No. 3 drill hole (Figure 1) to the NE. The Companies are excited about this new acquisition, as recent research from historical data has revealed highly anomalous helium with values up to 8,900 parts per billion (ppb) (see Table 1) in water collected from a historic drill hole (79-67). This hole is located approximately 11.8 km from a drill hole (Mills No. 1) that encountered high pressure gas that flowed for a minimum of 12 months in a basin prospective for uranium-thorium. In addition, several mentions of gas are noted in Claybar No. 3, located 32 km to the NE of drill hole 79-67. These 3 holes potentially indicates an expansive system with favorable geological conditions for the generation and entrapment of gas.

Ref:https://gis.gov.nl.ca/mods/ModsCard.asp?NMINOString?temp=n&NMINOString=012H/03/Btm002

Figure 1: Smoking Gun Claims

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/310162_72fa6dcec405486e_002full.jpg

Parson's Pond Property

At Parson's Pond, the Companies large land position covers a faverable large basin (see Figure 2) where research confirmed the presence of gas in several historical drill logs located 14.2 km apart, significant gas hits observed C1 methane gas levels reaching 72%. The area is underlain by thrust faulted rocks of the Humber Arm Supergroup. Drill logs indicate unique sedimentary units composed of shales along with sandstones, containing fragments of serpentine and chrome. Of particular interest is the presence of the mineral glauconite, which, combined with these geological indicators, suggests a highly prospective environment for white hydrogen (natural hydrogen) to form within the basin. The presence of such high concentrations of methane alongside hydrogen indicators suggests a potentially active gas system within the basin. In addition, surface areas have been noted to vent gas within the project boundaries

(Ref. NALCOR ENERGY - OIL AND GAS INC FINAL WELL REPORT For Nalcor Energy et al SEAMUS #1 https://www.gov.nl.ca/em/files/publications-energy-nalcorseamusfwr.pdf and NALCOR ENERGY - OIL AND GAS INC FINAL WELL REPORT For Nalcor Energy et al Finnegan #1 https://www.gov.nl.ca/em/files/FinniganFWR.pdf ).

Figure 2: Parsons Pond Claims

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/310162_72fa6dcec405486e_003full.jpg

Survey Parameters

The geochemical survey program begins with the preparation of sample vials and replacing the septa in the probes. The vials are evacuated to an absolute pressure of 20 pascals so that a sample extracted by a syringe is not contaminated with residual ambient air. A cordless rotary drill is used to drive a hollow probe of stainless steel to an average depth of about 1 meter to avoid barometric pumping which can affect gas concentrations in soil. Once the probe is purged of ambient air, a 30cc sample is extracted and injected through the septum of a 12cc vial. Other operations at the sampling site are the recording of coordinates by GPS and recording of sample numbers on the box cover. To avoid Hydrogen Artefacts in analysis, Rudiger Re-Chem utilizes a proprietary probe as well as detailed field notes for soil-gas surveys. The samples are shipped to Rudiger Re-Chem's lab in Saskatoon for analysis by a state-of the art Gas Chromatographs.

Hydrogen and Helium Demand

Hydrogen and helium have seen a significant increase in demand, with more expected in the future. Hydrogen is used as a fuel and a chemical building block, it helps create fertilizer for food, refines the gasoline in your car, and is increasingly being used to power clean trucks and ships as well as fuel for rocket propulsion for the launching of satellites. Helium is the world's ultimate cooler; its super-cold properties are essential for keeping MRI machines running and making the computer chips found in your phone and laptop. AI-driven chip manufacturing is the primary growth engine for helium. Helium keeps our most advanced technology and medical equipment functioning.

In the neighboring province of Nova Scotia, companies such as Quebec Innovative Metals Corp are having success in the search for Natural Hydrogen. This success has generated further exploration in similar geological environments to that of the projects mentioned above.

Please note that the presence of gas or methane on these staked projects or gas discovered on adjacent properties does not guarantee the presence of hydrogen or helium. Further studies are required to validate their presence.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek has also jointly acquired through staking on a 50/50 basis with Benton Resources, potential natural white hydrogen projects in Newfoundland. The Smoking Gun Prospect was selected after research uncovered highly anomalous helium with values up to 8,900 parts per billion (ppb) in water collected from an historic drill hole. These licenses are located within the Deer Lake Basin, which is thought to be a prospective environment for the presence Helium (He) and Natural (White) Hydrogen (H2).

At Parson's Pond, research of historical drill logs in two holes 14.2 km apart, have observed C1 methane gas levels reaching 72%. The area is underlain by thrust faulted rocks of the Humber Arm Supergroup. Drill logs indicate unique sedimentary units composed of shales along with sandstones containing fragments of serpentine and chrome. Of particular interest, is the presence of the mineral glauconite, which, combined with these geological indicators, suggests a highly prospective environment for the potential formation of white hydrogen, (natural hydrogen) to form within the basin. The presence of such high concentrations of methane alongside hydrogen indicators suggests a potentially active gas system within the basin. In addition, surface areas have been noted to vent gas within the project boundaries.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310162

Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.