NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai to Report Q1 Fiscal 2027 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 31, 2026

Nextech3D.ai Enters Fiscal 2027 with Growing Enterprise Adoption, AI Event Technology Expansion, and Continued Revenue Growth Momentum

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a leading AI-powered technology company focused on event technology, and spatial computing solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 ("Q1 Fiscal 2027") on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The upcoming results will provide shareholders with an update on the Company's financial performance as Nextech3D.ai continues to scale its AI-powered event technology platform and expand its enterprise customer base.

Nextech3D.ai enters fiscal 2027 following a strong fiscal 2026, during which the Company significantly expanded its event technology software and ecosystem through multiple acquisitions including both Eventdex, and Krafty Labs while continuing to focus on high-margin software revenue, operating efficiency and enterprise adoption.

Founder and CEO Evan Gappelberg commented:

"We believe we are entering fiscal 2027 from the strongest operating position in our history. Over the past year we have worked hard to position Nextech3D.ai as a top tier AI-first event technology company with a growing enterprise customer base, expanding product suite and increasingly scalable business model. We look forward to reporting our Q1 results on August 31 and providing shareholders with an update on our continued progress."

The Company expects to file its Q1 financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and related certifications in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws on or before August 31st.

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About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on transforming how businesses create, manage and experience digital content, events and immersive environments. Through its portfolio of event technology, AI-powered solutions and spatial computing products, Nextech helps organizations modernize customer engagement and accelerate digital transformation.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai's investor relations website.

For Further Information:

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO & Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "will," or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated benefits of the partnership, future revenue opportunities, growth initiatives, software adoption, commercial expansion opportunities, recurring revenue generation, and future business performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-to-report-q1-fiscal-2027-financial-results-and-provi-1208747