In connection with its previously announced final wind-down, Lehman Brothers Treasury Co. B.V. in liquidation ("LBT"), through its U.S. counsel Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (US) LLP, announced that its placement agent, Seaport Loan Products LLC, successfully closed the sale of LBT's remaining $19.6 billion Class 4A intercompany claim against Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. The net proceeds of the sale, together with certain available cash (but after deducting various sale-related and other administrative costs and expenses), will be used to fund a final distribution to the holders of LBT's existing notes, after which such existing notes will be canceled and LBT shall be fully wound down. As a result, LBT will cease to exist. LBT expects the final distribution to occur in the course of October 2026 and the wind down to have been completed before the end of 2026.

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Contacts:

Daniel Eggermann, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (US) LLP

Tel: 1-212-715-9495