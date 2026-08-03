Lehman Brothers Treasury Co. B.V. in liquidation ("LBT") today, through its U.S. counsel Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (USA) LLP, announced that LBT is considering a final wind-down of its estate.

In connection therewith, LBT has retained Seaport Loan Products LLC as its exclusive placement agent in connection with the potential sale of LBT's principal remaining asset a $19.6 billion Class 4A allowed claim against Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. (the "LBHI Claim"). LBT expects the sale to occur, if at all, in August 2026. To the extent the LBHI Claim is sold, LBT expects to make a final distribution to the holders of its existing notes and thereafter facilitate the cancellation of those notes and the final wind down of its estate in September 2026.

The foregoing is subject to further consents and authorizations and LBT retains sole discretion to abandon or otherwise discontinue any sale process at any time. Accordingly, there can be no assurances that the sale process will be conducted or consummated, or if conducted or consummated, the timing thereof. There also can be no assurance as to the amount of cash distributions, if paid, now or in the future.

LBT does not undertake to publicly update its disclosure to reflect developments in this matter.

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Contacts:

Daniel Eggermann, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (US) LLP

Tel: 1-212-715-9495