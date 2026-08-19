Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Strengthens Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice with Addition of Olga Kozlova in Dubai

TORONTO, ON AND DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the addition of Olga Kozlova as a Partner in the firm's Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice. Based in Dubai, Kozlova advises clients across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe on senior executive and board appointments, specializing in healthcare services, biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceuticals, MedTech and HealthTech.

Olga Kozlova, Partner in Caldwell's Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice, based in Dubai. Kozlova advises clients across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe on senior executive and board appointments across healthcare and life sciences.

With nearly 20 years of executive search and leadership advisory experience, Kozlova partners with multinational, regional and founder-led organizations to recruit CEOs, general managers and other senior executives. She brings deep knowledge of the healthcare and life sciences landscape across the Middle East, together with extensive experience advising organizations as they build and strengthen leadership teams in complex and evolving markets.

"Olga brings an exceptional combination of deep sector expertise, regional knowledge and trusted client relationships across the Middle East and beyond," said John Blank and Steven Price, co-leaders of Caldwell's Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice. "Her understanding of the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem, coupled with her ability to advise organizations on critical leadership decisions, will be a tremendous asset to our clients. We are delighted to welcome her to the practice as we continue to expand our capabilities and reach across this important and rapidly evolving market."

Prior to joining Caldwell, Kozlova spent nearly two decades with a global executive search firm, most recently in Dubai as a member of its global Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice. She helped build the firm's healthcare and life sciences franchise across the Middle East and led executive search and leadership advisory assignments throughout the region. Earlier in her career in Moscow, she worked across the life sciences, consumer and technology sectors, recruiting senior leaders in general management, commercial, finance, human resources, operations and other functional roles. She began her executive search career with Ward Howell International.

Kozlova holds a bachelor's degree in labour economics and sociology from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics in Moscow and is a certified Hogan Assessment consultant.

"Olga's appointment represents another important step in the continued growth of Caldwell's international platform and our investment in Dubai," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "As our clients increasingly look to the Middle East as a critical market for growth and investment, building strong, locally connected capabilities across our practices is essential. Olga's addition meaningfully expands our Life Sciences and Healthcare presence in the region and further strengthens our ability to connect clients with transformational talent wherever they do business."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don't just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we're the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-strengthens-life-sciences-and-healthcare-practice-with-1207081