

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corporation (DOV), a maker of industrial products, said that it has inked a deal to acquire Leistung Engineering Pvt. Ltd., an Indian cryogenic valves maker, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter.



David Malinas, President of OPW, said: 'This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve the rapidly growing Indian market while expanding our global manufacturing footprint and advancing our capabilities in cryogenic solutions, positioning OPW to deliver greater value to customers worldwide.'



Post transaction, the company will become part of OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions within Dover's Clean Energy & Fueling segment.



Leistung is an expert in the design and manufacture of cryogenic valves, including globe, check, and control valves for liquefied natural gas, industrial gas, and other low-temperature applications, along with a complementary portfolio.



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