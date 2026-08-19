Das Instrument BOS DE000A41YFA8 HUGO BOSS AG NA Z.VERK. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2026The instrument BOS DE000A41YFA8 HUGO BOSS AG NA Z.VERK. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2026Das Instrument 8X0 AU0000166134 IRIS METALS LIMITED EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2026The instrument 8X0 AU0000166134 IRIS METALS LIMITED EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2026Das Instrument GPH IL0011313900 GALMED PHARMACEU.IS 14,40 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2026The instrument GPH IL0011313900 GALMED PHARMACEU.IS 14,40 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2026Das Instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2026The instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2026Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2026The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2026Das Instrument XCC SG1G47869290 CSE GLOBAL LTD. SD-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2026The instrument XCC SG1G47869290 CSE GLOBAL LTD. SD-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2026Das Instrument WED US9478901096 WEBSTER FINL CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2026The instrument WED US9478901096 WEBSTER FINL CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2026Das Instrument 2N9 JE00BF4X3P53 JTC PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2026The instrument 2N9 JE00BF4X3P53 JTC PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2026Das Instrument IUB AU000000IPT4 IMPACT MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2026The instrument IUB AU000000IPT4 IMPACT MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2026Das Instrument 709 NO0010815103 KRAFT BANK ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2026The instrument 709 NO0010815103 KRAFT BANK ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2026Das Instrument D9A GB00BQ7WTT20 VAST RESOURCES PLC LS-001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2026The instrument D9A GB00BQ7WTT20 VAST RESOURCES PLC LS-001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2026Das Instrument 80P AU0000094153 AUSTRALIAN STRAT.MAT. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.08.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.08.2026The instrument 80P AU0000094153 AUSTRALIAN STRAT.MAT. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.08.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.08.2026