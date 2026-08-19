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Mittwoch, 19.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Saga trifft 163 Meter. Doch die wichtigere Zahl könnte 89 von 89 sein.
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WKN: A0LFE4 | ISIN: AU000000IPT4 | Ticker-Symbol: IUB
Frankfurt
19.08.26 | 08:04
0,015 Euro
-6,45 % -0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS
AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED0,6350,00 %
CSE GLOBAL LIMITED0,830-2,35 %
GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD0,5600,00 %
HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD13,420-1,03 %
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED0,015-6,45 %
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LTD53,60+0,66 %
JTC PLC15,4000,00 %
KRAFT BANK ASA1,220+0,41 %
PALISADES METALS LTD0,0150,00 %
VAST RESOURCES PLC0,0010,00 %
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION64,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.