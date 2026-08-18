Dover to Acquire Leistung, Expand Manufacturing Footprint and Cryogenic Offerings

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Leistung Engineering Pvt. Ltd. ("Leistung"), which will become part of OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions within Dover's Clean Energy & Fueling segment following the closing of the deal.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Leistung specializes in the design and manufacture of cryogenic valves, including globe, check and control valves engineered for liquefied natural gas, industrial gas, and other low-temperature applications, along with a complementary portfolio of diaphragm valves, filtration systems, and related products. Leistung has driven double-digit organic growth over the past three years through continuous research and development, new product introductions, and a talented engineering workforce.

Leistung's modern facility will serve as a highly strategic manufacturing hub for Dover in India and is well positioned to capitalize on robust investments in LNG terminals and natural gas pipeline infrastructure in the country, which are driving sustained demand for cryogenic flow control solutions. The facility has substantial capacity for future operational expansion opportunities.

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve the rapidly growing Indian market while expanding our global manufacturing footprint and advancing our capabilities in cryogenic solutions, positioning OPW to deliver greater value to customers worldwide," stated David Malinas, President of OPW.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter following satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the anticipated effects of the transaction. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, and our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that may be contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the SEC, and on our website, www.dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Jack Dickens Adrian Sakowicz Vice President - Investor Relations Vice President - Communications (630) 743-2566 (630) 743-5039 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Dover