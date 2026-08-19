Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces that the Company is developing a tirzepatide-based transdermal patch delivery system in the United States as an addition to its advancing product lineup.

Highlights

US$62 to 66 billion global GLP-1 market in 2025, projected to reach US$185.3 billion by 2033 3,4 . Eli Lilly's injectable tirzepatide products Mounjaro and Zepbound alone generated US$36.5 billion in sales in 2025 2 , all delivered by needle injection

Needle-free, room-temperature stable: The Precision Peptide Company's transdermal patch under development is intended to eliminate the need for injections and cold-chain storage that most current tirzepatide products require

Developed and manufactured in the United States: All of the Company's development and intended manufacturing will be conducted in the U.S. in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, including FDA standards

~11% of U.S. adults have now used GLP-1 medications5 More than double the rate measured in early 2024, reflecting rapidly expanding consumer adoption

As part of the Company's strategy to build a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations and consumer-friendly delivery technologies, the Company is developing a needle-free tirzepatide transdermal patch designed to deliver tirzepatide through the skin without injection. The transdermal patch is under development and is intended to complement the Company's existing and advancing product lineup.

What is tirzepatide?

Tirzepatide is a dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist, a synthetic peptide that activates two key metabolic receptors involved in blood sugar regulation, appetite, and energy balance. It was originally developed for the management of type 2 diabetes and has more recently become a widely used treatment for chronic obesity and weight management.1

Tirzepatide products currently available to consumers are administered as once-weekly subcutaneous injections and require refrigerated storage at 2 to 8°C (36 to 46°F), with only a limited room-temperature window before the product must be discarded.1 The Company believes there is demand for an alternative delivery method that removes the barriers of needles, cold-chain logistics, and sharps disposal.

The Case for a Needle-Free Patch

The Majority of tirzepatide treatments available to consumers require once-weekly self-administered injections, refrigerated storage, and sharps disposal. The Company believes that a needle-free transdermal patch could address several barriers to therapy initiation and long-term adherence:

Needle avoidance: A 2019 global systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing reported needle-fear prevalence of approximately 20 to 30% among adults aged 20 to 40 years, declining with age.7 Needle fear is a well-documented barrier to initiating injectable therapies. A transdermal patch is designed to address this barrier.

No refrigeration required: Current injectable tirzepatide products are stored at 2 to 8°C, with only a limited room-temperature window. The Company's transdermal patch is being developed with the goal of room-temperature stability, which would eliminate cold-chain logistics for patients, pharmacies, and distributors.

Travel friendly: A transdermal patch is intended to be discreet and portable, with no need for sharps disposal containers or refrigerated travel cases.

Better adherence potential: With a significant proportion of patients discontinuing injectable GLP-1 therapy within the first year,6 the Company believes that a simpler, less invasive delivery method could improve long-term treatment outcomes, though there can be no assurance of this.

Market Opportunity

Tirzepatide products (Mounjaro and Zepbound, marketed by Eli Lilly and Company) generated combined sales of approximately US$36.5 billion in 2025 2. The broader global GLP-1 receptor agonist market was valued at approximately US$62 to 66 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to US 185.3 billion by 2033.3,4

According to Gallup, approximately 11% of U.S. adults reported using a GLP-1 medication for weight loss as of mid-2026, more than triple the rate measured two years earlier.5 Despite this growing demand, real-world persistence on GLP-1 therapy for obesity remains a challenge, with research suggesting that a significant proportion of patients discontinue treatment within the first year.6

The foregoing market data is provided as context for the Company's product development activities and should not be construed as a projection of the Company's future revenue or market share.

Development and Manufacturing

Development of the Company's tirzepatide transdermal patch is being conducted in the United States. The Company intends all products to be manufactured in the United States in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, including FDA standards. The development of a needle-free transdermal delivery system is consistent with the Company's broader mission to responsibly develop peptide therapies for the public through regulatory-compliant and consumer-friendly delivery systems.

"We are excited to expand our product lineup with the development of a needle-free tirzepatide transdermal patch," said Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company. "The demand for GLP-1 therapies is growing rapidly. We believe there is a real opportunity to make these treatments more accessible by removing the barriers that hold people back: needles, refrigeration, and the inconvenience of injectable delivery. Our patch is being developed and will be manufactured in the United States to the highest standards, and our goal is to give patients a simpler, more convenient way to access the peptide therapies they need."

Mounjaro and Zepbound are registered trademarks of Eli Lilly and Company. The Precision Peptide Company Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company.

Sources

1 https://pi.lilly.com/us/zepbound-uspi.pdf

2 https://investor.lilly.com/news-releases/news-release-details/lilly-reports-fourth-quarter-2025-financial-results-and-provides

3 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market

4 https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market-112827

5 https://news.gallup.com/poll/712157/glp-usage-reaches-new-high.aspx

6 https://www.jmcp.org/doi/10.18553/jmcp.2026.32.3.281

7 https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/jan.13818

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's development of a tirzepatide-based transdermal patch delivery system, including the anticipated benefits and features of a needle-free, room-temperature stable delivery method; the Company's plans to develop and manufacture the transdermal patch in the United States in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, including FDA standards; the Company's expectations regarding demand for alternative tirzepatide delivery methods; the Company's expectations regarding market opportunity, and projected growth; and the Company's broader business plans and product development strategy. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development and commercialization of the Company's tirzepatide transdermal patch, including the risk that the patch may not achieve the desired performance characteristics; the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain or maintain regulatory approvals, including from the FDA; the risk that the anticipated market demand for a needle-free tirzepatide delivery method may be less than expected; the risk that a transdermal patch may not improve patient adherence compared to injectable delivery; the risk that the Company's product development timelines may be delayed or that development costs may exceed expectations; risks related to competition from existing and future tirzepatide and GLP-1 products and delivery methods; and the ability of the Company to complete its planned future activities and anticipated business plan. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.