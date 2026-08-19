The bi-annual Legal Records Demand Index tracks US subpoena data across industries and location

A new Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance analysis of more than a quarter million subpoenas places legal record order volumes at a seven year high, with states such as Utah, New Jersey, Washington, and North Carolina experiencing substantial increases of 150% or greater even as growth stagnates in other parts of the country. The inaugural issuing of the Legal Records Demand Index analyzes subpoena activity managed by CT Corporation to show which industries are most impacted by the ever-increasing amount of legal documentation.

"Reflecting on a legal landscape that is becoming increasingly data-driven, the continued growth in subpoena data highlights the importance of organizations needing to maintain efficient records management and streamlined response processes," said Cathy Wolfe, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Legal Compliance. "Legal and compliance leaders should view these trends as a signal to assess whether their organizations are prepared to manage higher volumes and greater complexity in records-related requests."

Financial, insurance and medical records get the most attention

Follow the money: Around a quarter of the subpoenas created in year-to-date (YTD) 2026 are financially based, with a 14% year-over-year YTD increase in requests for both financial/credit card and banking records.

Around a quarter of the subpoenas created in year-to-date (YTD) 2026 are financially based, with a 14% year-over-year YTD increase in requests for both financial/credit card and banking records. Demands for insurance related information continue to soar: Every year since 2019 insurance records are the most requested form of information, rising more than 74%.

Every year since 2019 insurance records are the most requested form of information, rising more than 74%. Health and medical information come centerstage: Medical and pharmacy records account for 21% of subpoenas processed YTD; the demand for healthcare-related information has grown at a double-digit rate since this time last year.

Which states are processing the most legal paperwork?

The most populous states are the busiest : California (498K), Florida (365K) and New York (146K) have seen the highest number of subpoenas across the country.

: California (498K), Florida (365K) and New York (146K) have seen the highest number of subpoenas across the country. Growth in volume widely varies : Four states have seen a 150% or more increase in documentation requests since 2019, including: Utah (177%), New Jersey (170%), Washington (156%) and North Carolina (150%). On the flip side, one state, Louisiana (-2%) has seen negative growth, while Ohio (2%) is the only state to see single digit growth.

: Four states have seen a 150% or more increase in documentation requests since 2019, including: Utah (177%), New Jersey (170%), Washington (156%) and North Carolina (150%).

Analyzing subpoena volume by record type and jurisdiction location between June 2019 and June 2026, the Legal Records Demand Index provides a snapshot into the trends of legal requests businesses face. The data is based on seven years of proprietary service of process operations from CT Corporation's vast library of information, which spans more than 75% of the Fortune 1,000 and supports more than 2.2 million registered agent units. To learn more about the subpoena trends facing the country's top businesses, read the full index, here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

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Josh DeStefano

Associate Director, External Communications

Financial Corporate Compliance

Wolters Kluwer

+1 (917) 408-5125

joshua.destefano@wolterskluwer.com