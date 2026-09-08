Developed by lawyers for lawyers, Libra Academy brings together learning resources, use cases and a European user community to accelerate AI adoption and customer success

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory today announced the launch of Libra Academy, a new learning and enablement platform around the company's legal AI workspace Libra by Wolters Kluwer, designed to help legal professionals confidently integrate AI into their daily work.

As legal teams increasingly look to move beyond experimentation and achieve measurable productivity gains, they face a new challenge: keeping pace with an AI landscape that evolves faster than traditional training can follow. New features, models, and use cases emerge continuously, making it difficult for busy legal professionals to stay current while managing the demands of their daily work. Libra Academy was created to close this gap. Built directly into the Libra experience, it provides continuous learning that evolves alongside the platform, helping customers build practical skills, adopt new capabilities faster, and get maximum value from their investment in legal AI. Developed by lawyers for lawyers, the Academy combines self-paced training, live webinars, practical use cases in local language and a community of legal professionals across Europe, creating a collaborative learning environment where customers can learn from both Libra experts and peers facing similar challenges.

"The legal market has moved beyond asking whether AI can create value. The question now is how organizations can help their professionals use AI effectively in their daily work," said Dr. Yannek Wloch, Director Legal Engineering Libra by Wolters Kluwer. "Libra Academy is designed to close that gap by providing practical guidance, proven use cases and a learning community that helps customers achieve results faster."

"The strong engagement we have seen with a first version of Libra Academy in Germany confirms that legal professionals are eager to build practical AI skills and connect. We are excited to bring the new Academy to customers across Europe and support them in getting more value from legal AI," said Anja Koch, Partnership Manager Libra by Wolters Kluwer

The Academy is built around how legal professionals actually work. By combining practical use cases, workflow-based learning and expert guidance, it helps customers move beyond exploring AI to using Libra productively in everyday legal research, drafting and review, quickly translating learning into practical outcomes.

Libra Academy is included in every Libra by Wolters Kluwer license and reflects Wolters Kluwer's broader commitment to helping legal professionals adopt AI responsibly and effectively.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Frederick Assmuth

Director Branding Communications Europe

Legal Regulatory Wolters Kluwer

frederick.assmuth@wolterskluwer.com

+49 2233 3760-7634