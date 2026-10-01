Following the integration of LEX content into Libra, Polish legal professionals can now access Libra AI capabilities directly within LEX, creating an even more connected workflow between research, analysis and legal work.

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory announced the next phase of the integration between LEX, Poland's leading legal information system, and Libra by Wolters Kluwer, the company's legal AI workspace. Following the earlier integration of LEX trusted legal content into Libra, legal professionals can now also access selected Libra AI capabilities directly within their research workflow in LEX via the Libra LEX Add-in.

"Legal professionals do not need another standalone AI tool. They need a connected working environment that enables them to move seamlessly from research to action," said Marcin Kleina, Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory Poland Romania. "By integrating the Libra Add-in in LEX, we are further connecting trusted content, context, and AI capabilities."

"AI creates the greatest value when it becomes a natural part of everyday work. By bringing Libra's AI capabilities directly into LEX, we are creating a two-way experience that allows users to move naturally between research, analysis and action without disrupting their workflow," said Viktor von Essen, CEO of Libra by Wolters Kluwer.

The expanded integration between LEX and Libra by Wolters Kluwer responds to legal professionals' growing need to combine trusted legal content with AI-powered workflow capabilities in a connected working environment. While users can already access LEX content and conduct legal research within Libra, they can now also benefit from Libra AI capabilities directly inside LEX. The result is a seamless workflow that allows legal professionals to move effortlessly between research, analysis, drafting and case-related work across both platforms.

Advancing Wolters Kluwer's AI strategy for the Polish legal market

Following the successful launch of Libra by Wolters Kluwer and the initial integration of LEX content into the workspace, the introduction of the Libra LEX Add-in marks the next milestone in Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory's strategy to deliver connected working environments. Together, LEX and Libra bring trusted legal content and legal AI into a unified ecosystem that supports legal professionals across the entire legal workflow. The expanded integration reflects Wolters Kluwer's vision of moving beyond standalone AI tools toward connected, trusted and workflow-driven technology.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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Contacts:

Magdalena Kotlarska

Senior Communications Specialist

Legal Regulatory Wolters Kluwer

magdalena.kotlarska@wolterskluwer.com

+48 604 290 762