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WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499 | Ticker-Symbol: 52SA
Tradegate
19.08.26 | 18:21
7,500 Euro
+0,40 % +0,030
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3907,58007:39
7,4707,49007:39
PR Newswire
20.08.2026 07:24 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Systemair AB: Systemair's Q1 report and invitation to the conference call August 27, 2026

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair ABs (NASDAQ Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q1 for 2026/27 will be published at 12:30 CEST on Thursday August 27, 2026.

A press and analyst meeting will be organised at 13:30 CEST on August 27, 2026.

The report will be presented by Robert Larsson, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast, please register on the link below:
Q1 Report 2026/27

To participate via teleconference, please register on the link below:
Q1 Report 2026/27

After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions by submitting a written question via the webcast and verbally via the teleconference.

Information will be published on our web site Systemair Group

After the event, the presentation and webcast will be available on our web:
Reports and Presentations

For further information, please contact:

Robert Larsson, CEO, robert.larsson@systemair.com, +46 72 232 95 70

Anders Ulff, CFO, anders.ulff@systemair.com, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth in net sales has averaged 7.7% per year. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap List.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-s-q1-report-and-invitation-to-the-conference-call-august-27--2026,c4385401

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22134/4385401/4225567.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/systemairs-q1-report-and-invitation-to-the-conference-call-august-27-2026-302856044.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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