

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Fortescue Limited (FMG.AX) reported earnings for full year that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.870 billion, or $0.931 per share. This compares with $3.373 billion, or $1.095 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fortescue Limited reported adjusted earnings of $3.468 billion or $1.13 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $16.966 billion from $15.541 billion last year.



Fortescue Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.870 Bln. vs. $3.373 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.931 vs. $1.095 last year. -Revenue: $16.966 Bln vs. $15.541 Bln last year.



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