Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (OTCQB: RNOLF) (FSE: U9Y) ("Rise" or the "Company"), a health technology company advancing vision care through patented nanotechnology lens solutions, is pleased to announce that it has joined The Vision Council, one of the optical industry's leading trade associations representing hundreds of eyewear manufacturers, lens laboratories, retailers, distributors and technology companies across North America.

The membership represents another strategic milestone as Rise continues executing its commercialization strategy for its proprietary SPECTRAGUARD lens technology, expanding industry relationships while increasing its visibility among key participants across the global optical ecosystem.

The Vision Council serves as a leading advocate for the optical industry, providing members with access to market intelligence, technical standards development, government affairs initiatives, educational resources and industry networking opportunities. The organization plays an important role in shaping the future of the eyewear industry while supporting innovation and commercialization across vision care.

For Rise, membership provides direct engagement with many of the industry's most influential manufacturers, optical laboratories, distributors, retailers and healthcare organizations as the Company advances the commercialization of its FDA Class I registered SPECTRAGUARD technology across North America and international markets.

Members of the Company's management team will be attending the Vision Council 2026 Lab Leadership Forum September 16-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The forum is a premier event hosted by The Vision Council and designed specifically for their lab members.

"Joining The Vision Council represents an important strategic milestone as we continue building our commercial presence within the global optical industry," said Erik Ritchie, Chief Commercial Officer of Rise Nano Optics. "As we expand production partnerships, grow our distribution network and introduce SPECTRAGUARD to eye care professionals and consumers, it is important that Rise actively participates alongside the organizations helping shape the future of vision care. Membership provides valuable industry engagement, collaboration opportunities and access to market insights that support our long-term growth strategy while further validating Rise as an emerging innovator within the eyewear industry."

"We're pleased to welcome Rise Nano Optics to The Vision Council. Our membership spans the entire optical industry, united by a shared commitment to helping people everywhere achieve better vision for better lives. We look forward to working more closely with Rise Nano Optics, a company doing its part to move eyecare innovation forward through next-generation health technology," commented Ashley Mills, CEO of The Vision Council.

SPECTRAGUARD is Rise's patented nano-optic lens technology designed to filter up to 90% of high-energy visible light between 400 and 600 nanometers while maintaining natural colour perception and visual clarity. The technology has been developed to support preventative vision health and address the growing global demand for advanced protective eyewear solutions across both clinical and consumer markets.

Resignation of Board Member

The Company also announces that Nancy Goertzen has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors and from all Board committees on which she served, effective August 19, 2026. The Company thanks Ms. Goertzen for her service and contributions during her tenure and wishes her continued success in her future endeavors.

About Rise Nano Optics Ltd.

Rise Nano Optics is a health technology company specializing in advanced nanotechnology lens solutions designed to selectively filter high-energy visible light wavelengths. Its patented SPECTRAGUARD technology integrates nanomaterial innovation, ophthalmic research, and scalable optical engineering to serve both clinical and consumer eyewear markets globally.

For more information, visit: www.risenanooptics.com

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The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state of the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the trading of the Common Shares and the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

Readers are cautioned that that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the approval of the CSE to commence trading of the Common Shares, the demand for the Company's products and technology, including SPECTRAGUARD, the expansion of the Company's business partnerships and the success of the Company's patents and intellectual property, whether future or current. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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Source: Rise Nano Optics Ltd.