SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen's interim report January-June 2026 | Continued strong development in Q2 2026 - 13% growth with positive cash flow

Message from the CEO
"Revenue for the second quarter increased to SEK 15.3 million, corresponding to 13 % growth (18% at constant exchange rates). At the same time, we maintained an effective cost base and achieved a gross margin in line with our historical levels. We are particularly pleased with the strong cash flow performance from operating activities, which was positive during the quarter. The turnaround at VitroScreen is progressing with order intake increasing both sequentially and year-on-year, and we have received two major orders. Together with favorable regulatory developments and our ongoing strategic initiatives, this creates a strong platform for long-term profitable growth."
Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO
Q2 2026
- Net sales totaled SEK 15.3 (13.5) million.
- EBIT amounted to SEK -2.1 (-4.4) million.
- Earnings per share were SEK -0.07 (-0.13).
Half year 1 January-30 June 2025
- Net sales totaled SEK 30.2 (27.2) million.
- EBIT amounted to SEK -4.2 (-6.6) million.
- Earnings per share were SEK -0.13 (-0.22).
- Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June amounted to SEK 35.5 (34.4) million.
Significant events during the first quarter
- The Group's subsidiary VitroScreen received a strategically important order worth approximately SEK 0.6 million for non-animal efficacy testing using the proprietary VitroScreenORA® test platform.
- VitroScreen also received orders with a total value of approximately SEK 2.4 million from two existing customers, with revenue recognition expected toward the end of 2026.
- The EU has recently presented a roadmap towards phasing out animal testing, which is expected to strengthen the long-term market prospects for SenzaGen's non-animal testing solutions.
Significant events after the end of the period
- No significant events have occurred after the end of the reporting period.
|2026
|2025
|Change
|2026
|2025
|Change
|2025
|SEK M
|Apr-Jun
|Apr-Jun
|%
|Jan-Jun
|Jan-Jun
|%
|Jan-Dec
|Revenue
|15.3
|13.5
|13
|30.2
|27.2
|11
|58.0
|GARD®
|10.5
|9.6
|9
|21.5
|19.1
|13
|41.9
|Gross margin, %
|66
|64
|2 pts
|68
|70
|-2 pts
|65
|EBITDA
|-1.7
|-3.9
|56
|-4.0
|-5.9
|32
|-8.8
|EBIT
|-2.1
|-4.4
|53
|-4.2
|-6.6
|36
|-11.6
|Earnings/loss per share, SEK
|-0.07
|-0.13
|46
|-0.13
|-0.22
|41
|-0.39
|Cash and cash equivalents
|35.5
|34.4
|3.0
|35.5
|34.4
|3.0
|26.8
Livestream presentation
SenzaGen is pleased to invite press and investors to a livestream presentation at 10:00 on August 20. The presentation will be given by SenzaGen's President and CEO Peter Nählstedt, followed by a Q&A session moderated by Rodney Alfvén, partner at Hallvarsson & Halvarsson.
The presentation will be held in Swedish.
Time: Thursday, Aug 20, 10:00
Webcast
If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.
https://senzagen.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026
Teleconference
If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://events.inderes.com/senzagen/q2-report-2026/dial-in
The presentation can also be viewed later on SenzaGen's website: https://senzagen.com/investors/presentations/
Contacts
Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO, SenzaGen AB
Email: peter.nahlstedt@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00
Tina Dackemark Lawesson, VP Marketing & Communications
Email: tina.lawesson@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00
About us
SenzaGen is a fast-growing company in the field of non-animal chemical safety testing. Through ground-breaking innovations that better reflect human biology, the company works toward its vision of advancing and protecting human health while replacing the use of animals in testing. With GLP-certified laboratories in Sweden and Italy, SenzaGen is driving the shift toward safer and more ethically sustainable testing practices. At the center of the offering is the company's unique GARD® platform, which combines genomics and machine learning to deliver highly reliable decision-support data for assessing skin and respiratory sensitization. SenzaGen's strategy combines commercial focus, regulatory progress, and innovation to support long-term profitable growth. SenzaGen is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Italy and the United States. For more information, visit www.senzagen.com.
SenzaGen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: SENZA). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.
This information is information that SenzaGen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 07:30 CEST.