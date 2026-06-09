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WKN: A2DX79 | ISIN: SE0010219626 | Ticker-Symbol: 26S
Frankfurt
09.06.26 | 09:11
0,492 Euro
-1,99 % -0,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZAGEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZAGEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 07:30 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen's subsidiary receives two orders within non-animal testing with a total value of SEK 2.4 million

SenzaGen's subsidiary VitroScreen has received two orders from existing customers for non-animal testing. The total order value amounts to SEK 2.4 million, with the majority of revenues expected to be recognized in the second half of 2026. The orders indicate demand for VitroScreen's offering from large global companies.

The projects will be carried out in close collaboration with the customers and form part of reoccurring business within VitroScreen's customized testing services. Repeat orders demonstrate established partnerships and continued demand for the company's services.

"These orders confirm demand for VitroScreen's services from large global companies. Following a period in which we have implemented a number of measures to strengthen the subsidiary, it is encouraging to see clear signs of positive development. The orders provide a solid foundation for the remainder of the year, while we continue to further develop the business," says Peter Nählstedt, CEO of SenzaGen.

VitroScreen's test portfolio includes standardized and customized non-animal testing solutions based on human 3D tissue models and spheroids. The offering complements the Group's test portfolio and broadens the ability to evaluate efficacy and toxicity with results that are more relevant than those obtained from animal testing.

Contacts

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO, SenzaGen AB
Email: peter.nahlstedt@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

Tina Dackemark Lawesson, VP Marketing & Communications
Email: tina.lawesson@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

About us

SenzaGen is a fast-growing company in the field of non-animal chemical safety testing. Through ground-breaking innovations that better reflect human biology, the company works toward its vision of advancing and protecting human health while replacing the use of animals in testing. With GLP-certified laboratories in Sweden and Italy, SenzaGen is driving the shift toward safer and more ethically sustainable testing practices. At the center of the offering is the company's unique GARD® platform, which combines genomics and machine learning to deliver highly reliable decision-support data for assessing skin and respiratory sensitization. SenzaGen's strategy combines commercial focus, regulatory progress, and innovation to support long-term profitable growth. SenzaGen is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Italy and the United States. For more information, visit www.senzagen.com.

SenzaGen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: SENZA). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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