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WKN: A2DX79 | ISIN: SE0010219626 | Ticker-Symbol: 26S
Frankfurt
14.04.26 | 08:07
0,472 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZAGEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZAGEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
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SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen's subsidiary receives strategically important order

SenzaGens's subsidiary VitroScreen has received an order from an existing customer for non-animal efficacy testing. The order includes studies using the proprietary platform VitroScreenORA® and is carried out within the framework of the Group's strategic initiative to scale the business through new innovations. The study will be performed using a customized model at an early stage of commercial application and have an order value of approximately 0.6 MSEK, of which the majority is expected to impact sales in the second quarter.

The assignment is performed for a returning customer and represents a further step in an ongoing collaboration within non-animal efficacy testing. The order covers a test method that forms part of the SenzaGen Group's innovation portfolio and confirms commercial interest in VitroScreenORA® as a model for non-animal efficacy testing. The purpose of the project is to evaluate the functionality and moisturizing effects of a medical device product.

"The ORA® platform is an important part of our long-term portfolio. The project supports our continued efforts to further develop and broaden the use of spheroid-based models within relevant biological application areas, in close collaboration with customers," says Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO of SenzaGen.

VitroScreenORA® is an innovative platform based on cultured human cells designed to mimic real tissue functions. The platform is used in research and development to evaluate efficacy and safety using non-animal methods. In 2025, the subsidiary received an order for a study on a cartilage model, and work continues to further develop and standardize additional models with the ambition of strengthening the platform's commercial potential.

Contacts

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO, SenzaGen AB
Email: peter.nahlstedt@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

Tina Dackemark Lawesson, VP Marketing & Communications
Email: tina.lawesson@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

About us

SenzaGen is a fast-growing company in the field of non-animal chemical safety testing. Through ground-breaking innovations that better reflect human biology, the company works toward its vision of advancing and protecting human health while replacing the use of animals in testing. With GLP-certified laboratories in Sweden and Italy, SenzaGen is driving the shift toward safer and more ethically sustainable testing practices. At the center of the offering is the company's unique GARD® platform, which combines genomics and machine learning to deliver highly reliable decision-support data for assessing skin and respiratory sensitization. SenzaGen's strategy combines commercial focus, regulatory progress, and innovation to support long-term profitable growth. SenzaGen is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Italy and the United States. For more information, visit www.senzagen.com.

SenzaGen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: SENZA). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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