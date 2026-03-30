SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen wins new global cosmetics group as customer

SenzaGen has received a first order from a leading global group in the cosmetics sector, one of the company's prioritized industry segments. The customer will begin by testing with GARD®skin Dose-Response to evaluate safe dose levels of ingredients with potential skin-sensitizing properties. The agreement marks an important step in executing SenzaGen's growth strategy, which focuses on increasing sales to large multinational companies with recurring testing needs.

The customer is one of the five largest players in the global fragrance and cosmetics industry and has a strong focus on innovation, making them an important reference for SenzaGen as the company continues strengthening its market position and expanding its business. The collaboration also broadens the customer base among major companies, in line with the company's strategy and Growth Plan 2030.

"Welcoming another global group as a customer is an important step in delivering on our growth plan. It demonstrates that our commercial focus on large companies with recurring testing needs continues to generate results, and that the value of the GARD® platform is recognized by industry-leading players with high demands on innovation and product safety. We remain firmly committed to expanding our customer base and strengthening our position as a leading provider of non-animal allergy testing," says Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO of SenzaGen.

GARD®skin Dose-Response is a unique non-animal testing method that provides quantitative data on how much of a substance can be used without causing skin sensitization. The method, powered by genomics and machine learning, can be used as a standalone solution and provides companies with critical decision support for safe product development. A strategic initiative is underway to include the method as an OECD standard, which is expected to drive broader market adoption of GARD® tests.

Contacts

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO, SenzaGen AB

Email: peter.nahlstedt@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00



Tina Dackemark Lawesson, VP Marketing & Communications

Email: tina.lawesson@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

About us

SenzaGen is a fast-growing company in the field of non-animal chemical safety testing. Through ground-breaking innovations that better reflect human biology, the company works toward its vision of advancing and protecting human health while replacing the use of animals in testing. With GLP-certified laboratories in Sweden and Italy, SenzaGen is driving the shift toward safer and more ethically sustainable testing practices. At the center of the offering is the company's unique GARD® platform, which combines genomics and machine learning to deliver highly reliable decision-support data for assessing skin and respiratory sensitization. SenzaGen's strategy combines commercial focus, regulatory progress, and innovation to support long-term profitable growth. SenzaGen is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Italy and the United States. For more information, visit www.senzagen.com.

SenzaGen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: SENZA). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.