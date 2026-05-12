SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen's interim report January-March 2026 | 10% sales growth alongside increased attention to non-animal methods

Message from the CEO

"We started the year with 10 percent growth despite negative foreign exchange effects and the impact of a subsidiary undergoing a transition. At the same time, we maintained our cost base while growing the business and achieved a gross margin in line with our normal levels. With a strong sales trend, an efficient cost base and a strengthened financial position, we are well positioned to continue delivering on our growth plan and our vision of advancing and protecting human health through innovative technology that replaces animal testing."

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO

Q1 2026

Net sales totaled SEK 15.0 (13.7) million.

EBIT amounted to SEK -2.1 (-2.2) million.

Earnings per share were SEK -0.06 (-0.09).

Significant events during the first quarter

A directed share issue of approximately SEK 17.5 million was carried out with the institutional investor Eiffel Investment Group.

SenzaGen reinforced its strong position in skin sensitization through presentations together with leading industry partners at the SOT 65th Annual Meeting and ToxExpo.

GARD®air has been evaluated by leading industry players, demonstrating growing industrial interest in testing for respiratory sensitizing activity using non-animal methods.

A new global cosmetics group became a customer of GARD®.

Significant events after the end of the period

The subsidiary VitroScreen received a strategically important order for non-animal efficacy testing based on the VitroScreenORA® test platform.



2026 2025 Change 2025 SEK M Jan-Mar Jan-Mar % Jan-Dec





Revenue 15.0 13.7 10 58.0 GARD® 11.0 9.4 16 41.9 Gross margin, % 69 75 -6 pts 65 EBITDA -1.7 -1.4 -21 -8.8 EBIT -2.1 -2.2 5 -11.6 Earnings/loss per share, SEK -0.06 -0.09 33 -0.39 Cash and cash equivalents 38.1 34.7

26.8

Livestream presentation

SenzaGen is pleased to invite press and investors to a livestream presentation at 9:00 on May 12. The presentation will be given by SenzaGen's President and CEO Peter Nählstedt, followed by a Q&A session moderated by Rodney Alfvén, partner at Hallvarsson & Halvarsson.

The presentation will be held in Swedish.

Time: Tuesday, May 12, 9:00

Webcast

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://senzagen.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

Teleconference

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/senzagen/q1-report-2026/dial-in

The presentation can also be viewed later on SenzaGen's website: https://senzagen.com/investors/presentations/

Contacts

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO, SenzaGen AB

Email: peter.nahlstedt@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00



Tina Dackemark Lawesson, VP Marketing & Communications

Email: tina.lawesson@senzagen.com | Tel: +46 46-275 62 00

About us

SenzaGen is a fast-growing company in the field of non-animal chemical safety testing. Through ground-breaking innovations that better reflect human biology, the company works toward its vision of advancing and protecting human health while replacing the use of animals in testing. With GLP-certified laboratories in Sweden and Italy, SenzaGen is driving the shift toward safer and more ethically sustainable testing practices. At the center of the offering is the company's unique GARD® platform, which combines genomics and machine learning to deliver highly reliable decision-support data for assessing skin and respiratory sensitization. SenzaGen's strategy combines commercial focus, regulatory progress, and innovation to support long-term profitable growth. SenzaGen is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Italy and the United States. For more information, visit www.senzagen.com.

SenzaGen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: SENZA). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that SenzaGen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-12 07:30 CEST.